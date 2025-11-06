APC Postal Logistics Achieves SOC 2® Type I Compliance, Strengthening Commitment to Data Security and Customer Trust
The independent audit, conducted by Prescient Assurance LLC, evaluated APC’s internal controls, policies, and procedures as of September 25, 2025, in accordance with the Trust Services Criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
“Achieving SOC 2 Type I compliance is an important milestone that reflects APC’s ongoing investment in data protection and operational integrity,” said Michael Galianos, COO & Co-Founder of APC Postal Logistics. “Our customers trust us with critical international shipping data every day, and this certification reinforces our commitment to keeping that information secure and protected.”
The SOC 2® Type I report provides assurance that APC Postal Logistics has designed and implemented robust controls to safeguard data and maintain the confidentiality of customer information. This achievement underscores APC’s proactive approach to risk management and compliance as the company continues to expand its global logistics network.
APC is also preparing for its SOC 2® Type II audit, which will further validate the operational effectiveness of its controls over time.
About APC Postal Logistics
APC Postal Logistics empowers businesses to succeed globally with innovative delivery solutions. From seamless international shipping to precision-focused mail operations, we combine advanced technology, fast and reliable delivery, direct support, and global delivery expertise. Our expertise enables eCommerce brands, 3PLs, and mailing organizations to expand, optimize operations, and build lasting connections with customers worldwide. For more information on how APC Postal Logistics delivers global growth, please visit www.apc-pli.com.
