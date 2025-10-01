APC Postal Logistics Launches parcelSync, a Next-Generation Customer Portal for Smarter Global Delivery Management

Delivering Global Growth

APC's parcelSync unifies an organization’s cross-border tracking data, reducing support time, increasing confidence and enhancing the overall experience.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APC Postal Logistics, a privately held leader in global delivery and technology solutions, today announced the launch of parcelSync. This new technology solution unifies an organization’s cross-border tracking data, reducing support time, increasing confidence and enhancing the consumer experience.Available to APC customers, parcelSync consolidates delivery data into a single, intuitive platform offering real-time visibility, customizable reporting, and data-driven insights to support smarter decision-making. Key features include the ability to monitor delivery performance against KPIs, access pre-built reports to uncover patterns and trends, and gain full visibility into parcels at every stage of their journey.“What our customers really needed was a way to address delivery exceptions before they impact the end consumer,” said Cassandra Baas, Sr. Director of Sales at APC Postal Logistics. “After months of customer interviews, application development, and rigorous testing, we’re proud to introduce a solution that not only resolves delivery challenges but also turns them into opportunities.”parcelSync’s UI offers a dynamic dashboard that provides a high-level view of parcels across major milestones, detailed tracking data and critical insights into exceptions such as customer holds, address issues, or parcels awaiting pickup. This transparency empowers brands to resolve issues proactively, strengthen communication, and build trust with buyers.For more information or to schedule a demo of the parcelSync platform, please visit the Sales contact form at https://www.apc-pli.com/sales-team-support

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.