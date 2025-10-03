APC Postal Logistics and Quickcoys Outdoor Products Announce Global Partnership to Power Seamless International Delivery

Delivering Global Growth Motion Decoy Systems for Waterfowl Hunting

Quickcoys will leverage APC's DDP service, enhanced by LandIT! integration, to offer international customers a frictionless purchase and delivery experience.

Working with APC allows for a more highly efficient customer purchase and delivery experience worldwide. Because of this, we look forward to significant international growth with APC as our partner.” — Keith Beauchamp

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APC Postal Logistics, a privately held leader in global delivery and technology solutions, has entered into a new partnership with Quickcoys Outdoor Products, the innovative manufacturer of premium motion decoy systems. Through this partnership, Quickcoys will leverage APC’s Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) service, enhanced by the LandIT! technology platform, to offer customers around the world a frictionless purchase and delivery experience.By integrating LandIT! directly into Quickcoys’ checkout process, international consumers will see all duties, taxes, shipping charges, and tariffs at the point of sale—removing the uncertainty and delays typically associated with cross-border purchases. Customers simply pay one price upfront and receive their orders quickly and reliably at their doorstep, virtually anywhere in the world.“Working with APC going forward will allow for a more highly efficient customer purchase and delivery experience worldwide. The integration of the sales charges, taxes, international shipping and customs charges, and any tariff ALL collected at the point of sales gets the product to the customers door faster. The international customer sees one price, pays one time, and the product goes virtually anywhere to their door. Because of this, we look forward to significant international growth with APC as our partner.” Keith Beauchamp, CEO of Quickcoys.This collaboration will not only expand Quickcoys’ global footprint but also strengthen its ability to serve international hunters with the same level of quality, innovation, and reliability that has made the brand a trusted name in outdoor products. By tapping into international markets, Quickcoys can extend beyond the seasonality of U.S. duck hunting and transform peak seasonal sales into a year-round global opportunity.###About APC Postal LogisticsAPC Postal Logistics empowers businesses to succeed globally with innovative delivery solutions. From seamless international shipping to precision-focused mail operations, we combine advanced technology, fast and reliable delivery, direct support, and global delivery expertise. Our expertise enables eCommerce brands, 3PLs, and mailing organizations to expand, optimize operations, and build lasting connections with customers worldwide. For more information on how APC Postal Logistics delivers global growth, please visit www.apc-pli.com About Quickcoys Outdoor Products LLCQuickcoys Outdoor Products L.L.C. manufactures the fastest deploying, most portable, and most lifelike motion decoy systems for waterfowl hunting ever. These products put otherwise stationary decoys into lifelike motion in decoy spreads giving unparalleled realism for the waterfowl enthusiast. Ducks and geese will land right on it!Their exclusive products hold 5 and soon to be 6 patents. Assembled in the U.S. with the highest quality components, its durability is unmatched compared to the “throw away” type of products so commonly seen today. Their warranty and customer service are excellent and should you ever need a repair part, the Quickcoys systems are fully serviceable. Quickcoys backs what it sells, and their intent is to ensure your hunting success with a product that can be used for years to come. Check out this phenomenal product at www.quickcoys.com Quickcoys Outdoor Products LLCAdam Reed, Marketingadam.reed@quickcoys.com

