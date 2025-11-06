Submit Release
VSP News Release multiple charges, case numbers, victims, occurring in a foster home, Mt. Holly VT

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#'s:


25B4006230

25B4006370

25B4006432


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                            

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland                      

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101


DATE/TIME: Various dates beginning in 2023 and most recently August of 2025


INCIDENT LOCATION: A foster home in Mt. Holly VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Lewd / Lascivious with Minors, Dispensing Cannabis to persons under 21, Furnishing Alcohol to Minors


ACCUSED: Eugene D. Jennings                                                

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly VT


VICTIM: 3 males who are either under 18 now, or were under 18 at the time of the offenses


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


Beginning in August 2025, Vermont State Police and DCF (Residential Licensing & Special Investigations) investigated a report of a foster parent (identified as Eugene Jennings) committing sexual acts upon multiple foster children while under his care.  The investigation determined that Eugene Jennings committed sexual assault upon a 14-year-old male in July or August of 2025, Lewd / Lascivious Conduct upon a 15-year-old male in August of 2025, and Lewd / Lascivious Conduct upon a male who was between 15-17 in 2023-2024.  Additionally, it was determined that Eugene Jennings provided alcohol and marijuana in different forms to all 3 juvenile victims.  Jennings was transported to Rutland Criminal Court for an arraignment to be held on 11-6-2025.  


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  11-6-2025 time TBD contact Rutland Court          

COURT: Rutland Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION:  TBD    

BAIL: TBD

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

 

