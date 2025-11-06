VSP News Release multiple charges, case numbers, victims, occurring in a foster home, Mt. Holly VT

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#'s:





25B4006230

25B4006370

25B4006432





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101





DATE/TIME: Various dates beginning in 2023 and most recently August of 2025





INCIDENT LOCATION: A foster home in Mt. Holly VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Lewd / Lascivious with Minors, Dispensing Cannabis to persons under 21, Furnishing Alcohol to Minors





ACCUSED: Eugene D. Jennings

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly VT





VICTIM: 3 males who are either under 18 now, or were under 18 at the time of the offenses





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





Beginning in August 2025, Vermont State Police and DCF (Residential Licensing & Special Investigations) investigated a report of a foster parent (identified as Eugene Jennings) committing sexual acts upon multiple foster children while under his care. The investigation determined that Eugene Jennings committed sexual assault upon a 14-year-old male in July or August of 2025, Lewd / Lascivious Conduct upon a 15-year-old male in August of 2025, and Lewd / Lascivious Conduct upon a male who was between 15-17 in 2023-2024. Additionally, it was determined that Eugene Jennings provided alcohol and marijuana in different forms to all 3 juvenile victims. Jennings was transported to Rutland Criminal Court for an arraignment to be held on 11-6-2025.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-6-2025 time TBD contact Rutland Court

COURT: Rutland Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: TBD

BAIL: TBD

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.