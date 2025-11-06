VSP News Release multiple charges, case numbers, victims, occurring in a foster home, Mt. Holly VT
CASE#'s:
25B4006230
25B4006370
25B4006432
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: Various dates beginning in 2023 and most recently August of 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: A foster home in Mt. Holly VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Lewd / Lascivious with Minors, Dispensing Cannabis to persons under 21, Furnishing Alcohol to Minors
ACCUSED: Eugene D. Jennings
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly VT
VICTIM: 3 males who are either under 18 now, or were under 18 at the time of the offenses
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Beginning in August 2025, Vermont State Police and DCF (Residential Licensing & Special Investigations) investigated a report of a foster parent (identified as Eugene Jennings) committing sexual acts upon multiple foster children while under his care. The investigation determined that Eugene Jennings committed sexual assault upon a 14-year-old male in July or August of 2025, Lewd / Lascivious Conduct upon a 15-year-old male in August of 2025, and Lewd / Lascivious Conduct upon a male who was between 15-17 in 2023-2024. Additionally, it was determined that Eugene Jennings provided alcohol and marijuana in different forms to all 3 juvenile victims. Jennings was transported to Rutland Criminal Court for an arraignment to be held on 11-6-2025.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-6-2025 time TBD contact Rutland Court
COURT: Rutland Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: TBD
BAIL: TBD
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
