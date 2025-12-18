Berlin Barracks/ Retail Theft; Help to Identify

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3008646

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/13/2025 at 1553 hours

LOCATION: Plainfield, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Pending

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft at the Maplefields in Plainfield, VT. The suspect reportedly stole a carton of cigarettes before exiting the store. Photos of the suspect and suspect’s vehicle are attached. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin Barracks at (802)229-9191.

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE:

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191