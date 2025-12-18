Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,432 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ Retail Theft; Help to Identify

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A3008646

TROOPER: David Lambert                  

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/13/2025 at 1553 hours

LOCATION: Plainfield, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Pending

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft at the Maplefields in Plainfield, VT. The suspect reportedly stole a carton of cigarettes before exiting the store. Photos of the suspect and suspect’s vehicle are attached. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin Barracks at (802)229-9191.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE:

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ Retail Theft; Help to Identify

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.