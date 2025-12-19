Berlin Barracks/ Prohibited Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3008431

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: July 12, 2025, at 0352 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3 Hill St, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Prohibited Conduct

ACCUSED: Michael Perry

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Jonathan Page

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 11, 2025, at approximately 0853 hours, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a suspicious complaint from Jonathan Page (33) of Waterbury, VT. During the course of the investigation, Troopers reviewed evidence from an incident that occurred on July 11, 2025, at approximately 0352 hours. The evidence revealed on July 12, 2025, at approximately 0352 hours, Michael Perry (58) of Waterbury, VT, acted in an open and lewd manner while on the residential porch belonging to Page.

On December 18, 2025, Perry was located and served a citation to appear in the Washington County Criminal division on January 08, 2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 08, 2026, at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.