Berlin Barracks/ Prohibited Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3008431
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: July 12, 2025, at 0352 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3 Hill St, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Prohibited Conduct
ACCUSED: Michael Perry
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Jonathan Page
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 11, 2025, at approximately 0853 hours, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a suspicious complaint from Jonathan Page (33) of Waterbury, VT. During the course of the investigation, Troopers reviewed evidence from an incident that occurred on July 11, 2025, at approximately 0352 hours. The evidence revealed on July 12, 2025, at approximately 0352 hours, Michael Perry (58) of Waterbury, VT, acted in an open and lewd manner while on the residential porch belonging to Page.
On December 18, 2025, Perry was located and served a citation to appear in the Washington County Criminal division on January 08, 2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 08, 2026, at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
