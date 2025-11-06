Attorney General Ken Paxton will be speaking at an event hosted by the University of North Texas chapter of Turning Point USA on Monday, November 10th, in Denton.

“The Left, which includes many radical professors and university administrators, has tried to silence and even punish young conservatives for speaking out for their beliefs. I am honored to join the UNT Turning Point chapter to continue to show these conservatives that they are not alone and that they are on the right side of history in this fight for truth and freedom,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I look forward to both encouraging and being encouraged by these courageous young patriots at UNT.”

The event is open to the public, with preferred seating for students. UNT students, alumni, and members of the community are encouraged to attend to hear from the Attorney General and other featured speakers. This appearance follows Attorney General Paxton’s recent speaking engagements at Turning Point USA events in Houston, Lubbock, and Austin.

The event will take place on Monday, November 10th, in the Lyceum Theater (Room 226) inside the University Union Building on the University of North Texas campus. The address is 1155 Union Circle, Denton, TX 76203. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. CT, and the event will begin at 7:00 p.m. CT.

To cover the event, media must RSVP to [email protected].