Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a reply in the Supreme Court of the United States (“SCOTUS”) defending Texas’s Congressional maps against the Left’s attempts to abuse the judicial system to achieve their political ends.

Following a district court injunction that halted the implementation of Texas’s congressional map, Attorney General Paxton filed an appeal with the Supreme Court and sought an emergency stay of the injunction on November 21. Within hours of the filing, Justice Alito issued an administrative stay temporarily halting the district court’s injunction. The liberal plaintiffs then filed responses to Attorney General Paxton in SCOTUS. Today, the Office of the Attorney General responded and continued to defend the Texas Legislature and Texas’s map.

“The radical Left is attempting to abuse the judicial system to steal the U.S. House, but we will be relentless in defending our state’s right to draw our own maps and chart our own political destiny. The map I’m defending is exactly what Texas needs to ensure better representation of our conservative values and the political ideology of our state’s voters,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Blue states have gerrymandered their districts for decades. Only now, when Republicans draw maps to ensure our states are properly represented, do the Democrats have an issue with this political strategy and baselessly attack us with false ‘racism’ accusations.”

