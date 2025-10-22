Bravida Medical Unveils Silverlon® NPD-212, Advancing Antimicrobial Protection in Incisional NPWT

GENEVA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravida Medical , a leader in infection prevention and advanced wound care solutions, announced the launch of Silverlon Antimicrobial Silver-Plated Dressing NPD-212, the first and only silver-plated contact layer specifically designed for use with incisional negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) systems. The company will showcase the new technology this week at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons ( AAHKS ) Annual Meeting.Silverlon Antimicrobial Silver-Plated Dressing technology seamless compatibility for incisional wound vacuum-assisted closure applications. The dressing is available as a 1.5” x 12” cut-to-fit strip, allowing surgeons to customize length for a wide range of incisions without disrupting negative pressure therapy.The introduction of Silverlon’s NPD-212 reflects Bravida Medical’s commitment to advancing infection-prevention tools for high-risk surgical patients, particularly those with co-morbidities, diabetes, obesity, or poor perfusion - where post-operative complications and bioburden remain a concern despite the use of NPWT.SilverlonNPD-212 features pure metallic silver plated to a flexible, open-weave fabric. When activated, silver ions are released in the dressing, providing continuous antimicrobial protection for up to seven days while maintaining compatibility with wound vacuum-assisted closure pressure gradients.Key benefits include:• The only silver-plated contact layer engineered for incisional vacuum-assisted closure therapy• Broad-spectrum antimicrobial protection, including MRSA and VRE• Maintains moist wound healing and supports bioburden reduction• Does not interfere with negative pressure function or pressure gradients• Conformable, non-adherent, and easy to apply and remove• 1.5" x 12" cut-to-fit design for various incision lengths“Managing high-risk incisions requires more than negative pressure alone,” said Raul Brizuela, CEO of Bravida Medical. “Our Silverlon incisional wound vacuum dressing gives surgeons an antimicrobial contact layer purpose-built for incisional vacuum-assisted closure environments. We are proud to introduce it at AAHKS and expand the solutions available to orthopedic and reconstructive surgeons looking to protect complex surgical sites.”Silverlontechnology has been trusted by leading surgeons, trauma programs, and military medical teams for more than two decades. From battlefield care to complex civilian surgery, Silverlon dressings are widely recognized for their durability, conformability, and antimicrobial performance in demanding wound-care settings.With the launch of NPD-212, Bravida Medical continues to strengthen its portfolio of advanced solutions that support improved incision management and infection-prevention strategies.About Bravida MedicalBravida Medical is a global leader in infection prevention and advanced wound care, delivering clinically proven technologies that support improved outcomes in surgical, trauma, burn, and emergency care settings. The company’s flagship Silverlonantimicrobial dressings feature a permanently plated metallic surface that provides the antimicrobial benefits of silver. Silverlon has received numerous FDA clearances, including an FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the management of radiation dermatitis and acute cutaneous radiation injury, further validating its clinical impact and innovation.Originally developed for the U.S. military, and still extensively used for managing burn and blast injuries in combat environments, Silverlon dressings are now trusted worldwide by surgeons and healthcare professionals for surgical incisions, negative pressure wound therapy, chronic wounds, burns, skin grafts, and IV or catheter-related wounds. For more information, visit www.bravidamedical.com

