Bravida Medical Awarded 5-Year HHS ASPR Contract for Silverlon Antimicrobial Dressings

Silverlon Burn Wrap Dressing

Silverlon has a proud legacy as the standard of care for the U.S. Army in managing burn and blast injuries.” — Raul Brizuela, CEO

GENEVA, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argentum Medical dba Bravida Medical announced today that it has been awarded a five-year, $3.8 million contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to supply its Silverlon Antimicrobial Silver-Plated Dressings, which can be used to respond to public health incidents involving burn and blast injuries.This latest award builds upon a longstanding partnership between Bravida Medical and HHS, ensuring that Silverlon will be available as a critical countermeasure for CBRNE (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive) preparedness.“Silverlon has a proud legacy as the standard of care for the U.S. Army in managing burn and blast injuries, and its battlefield-proven performance now supports the nation’s broader public health preparedness efforts,” states Raul Brizuela, President and CEO of Bravida Medical.This recent award follows a series of federal contracts and regulatory milestones that highlight Silverlon’s unique value, including a 2021 FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for radiation dermatitis and cutaneous radiation injury (CRI) marking Silverlon as the first antimicrobial medical device countermeasure to receive this designation.Developed for combat care, Silverlon is used throughout every branch of the U.S. Military where it is incorporated into Tactical Combat Casualty Care kits, burn protocols, forward surgical teams and critical care air transport teams.Silverlon’s evidence-based antimicrobial design contains 50 to 100 times more metallic silver ions than silver-impregnated or silver-particulate dressings, ensuring sustained antimicrobial protection. Outside of the military, Silverlon is widely used worldwide for surgical wounds, burns, chronic wounds, grafts, negative pressure wound therapy and catheter related wounds.About Bravida MedicalBravida Medical (fka Argentum Medical) pioneered the use of silver-plated nylon in advanced wound care. Guided by a mission to improve patient outcomes, the company develops and delivers innovative infection prevention and wound care solutions across civilian and military healthcare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.