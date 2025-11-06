New Thriller 'EmmaCare' by Deborah Schwartz Exposes Healthcare Industry's Dark Side

NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly released novel, “EmmaCare” by Deborah Schwartz, is a gripping legal, medical, and corporate thriller that dives deep into the dark underbelly of the healthcare insurance industry. This thought-provoking novel tackles the consequences of prioritizing profit over people’s health, unraveling a suspenseful story of greed, power, and redemption.At the heart of the story is Katherine, a dedicated healthcare lawyer fired for her attempt to help patients access the care they desperately need.Taking place in 2024, the healthcare insurance industry faces chaos when Luigi Mangione is arrested as the alleged shooter of a prominent health insurance CEO. The tension sharpens, uncovering how members and doctors are left powerless in the healthcare industry’s process of the cost and coverage of healthcare in the United States.Readers are introduced to Doug, a healthcare executive whose life transforms after he's abducted. From his humble beginnings to amassing immense wealth, Doug must confront the dire consequences of his decisions and ask himself, "Can I make a difference?"Drawing from her extensive background as a healthcare attorney, Schwartz masterfully captures the complexities of the healthcare system and the human cost of corporate greed. The novel empowers readers to understand the challenges faced within the industry and inspires a call for change.“EmmaCare” (ISBN: 9781967458820) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $17.99, and the ebook retails for $5.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon requestAbout the Author:Born and raised in New York, Deborah Schwartz graduated from Tufts University. She obtained her Masters in History at Columbia University and wrote a thesis on “Prelude to Feminism in Eighteenth Century England.” After receiving her J.D. from Boston University School of Law, she launched her career as a healthcare attorney. Today, Deborah’s passion is writing. Although a New Yorker to the core, Deborah reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in 2011.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.