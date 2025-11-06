Tiger BioSciences Showcases Robust Clinical Evidence for its Products in Support of CMS Local Coverage Determination

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiger BioSciences is pleased to announce that on November 1, 2025, it completed a submission of a comprehensive compendium of peer-reviewed clinical study results and scientific data to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in aid of the new Local Coverage Determination (LCD) for Skin Substitutes.

As a leader in the recovery, development, and distribution of cell and tissue technologies, Tiger BioSciences has provided CMS with a substantial body of peer-reviewed publications and high-quality findings from public sources demonstrating the clinical effectiveness of the Tiger products—completeFT, carePATCH, ACApatch, barrera, and caregraFT—across a wide range of chronic and complex wounds.

“Our submission to CMS reflects Tiger BioSciences’ commitment to advancing evidence-based innovation in wound care. The robust real-world evidence we’ve provided demonstrates that our amniotic tissue technologies are life-changing solutions that can help patients facing chronic, hard-to-heal wounds regain health and quality of life”, said Oliver Burckhardt, Co-CEO of Tiger BioSciences.

These advanced amniotic tissue products, sometimes demeaned in the media as simple bandages, are in fact effective, innovative technologies designed to help close hard to heal chronic wounds. If left untreated, such wounds can lead to serious complications, including amputation or even death. The data presented to CMS for Tiger BioSciences’ technologies highlight the meaningful outcomes these products can deliver for patients facing serious, hard to heal wounds.

Tiger BioSciences’ data submission includes:

• 6 clinical manuscripts

• 7 scientific abstracts

• 8 scientific posters

• 2 R&D manuscripts

• 1 journal compendium

The full submission can be found at: Tiger BioSciences LCD Clinical Submission.

Commitment to Innovation and Tissue Stewardship:

Tiger BioSciences is deeply committed to advancing technology and driving clinical and scientific research that improves patient outcomes. The company is also currently conducting two randomized controlled trials (RCTs) evaluating ACApatch and caregraFT, in addition to Standard of Care, with venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and pressure ulcers. These trials reflect Tiger BioSciences’ continued dedication to building a strong foundation of impactful evidence for its technologies.

Equally important, Tiger BioSciences serves as a trusted steward of the gift of donated tissue ensuring every donation is treated with respect and used to its fullest potential. This commitment underscores the company’s mission to utilize donated human tissue to create life-changing technologies that restore health and quality of life for patients in need.

About Tiger BioSciences:

Tiger BioSciences is a vertically integrated cell and tissue technology company entrenched in every aspect of recovery, processing, technology development, R&D, and distribution of groundbreaking cellular, acellular, matrix-like products (CAMPs). Through its companies, Tiger BioSciences functions as a tissue recovery agency, processing and technology innovator, and trusted commercial partner to clinicians.

At its core, Tiger BioSciences is committed to patients, providers, and the donor families whose selfless contributions make these innovations possible.

barrera, completeFT, and carePATCH are distributed by Extremity Care, LLC, and caregraFT and ACApatch are distributed by Tiger Wound Care Medical, LLC.

