Tiger Aesthetics Announces Strategic Investment in GenesisTissue, Shaping the Future of Breast Reconstruction

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC, a division of Tiger Biosciences, announced a strategic investment in GenesisTissue Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company transforming breast reconstruction and cosmetic surgery through advanced personalized 3D bioprinting.

This investment underscores Tiger’s vision of creating new and disruptive innovation for breast reconstruction and augmentation through tissue engineering and regenerative technologies, first demonstrated with the launch of alloClae in 2025. alloClae is Tiger’s groundbreaking, ready-to-use structural adipose tissue product uniquely designed for body contouring.

“Tiger Aesthetics was founded on the belief that tissue engineering & regenerative therapies will be the future of medical aesthetics. This year’s launch of alloClae underscores our commitment to creating advanced treatment options that naturally integrate with one’s body,” said Caro Van Hove, President of Tiger Aesthetics. “GenesisTissue shares our vision, and alongside alloClae, its 3D bioprinted scaffold represents the kind of bold innovation that will shape a new paradigm for plastic and reconstructive surgery.”

With disruptive regenerative tissue products like alloClae, a best-in-class portfolio of breast implants, expanders, and fat grafting technologies, Tiger is now expanding its innovation pipeline through partnerships that will shape the future of breast surgery.

Built on one of the most advanced 3D bioprinting platforms in the industry, GenesisTissue integrates personalized planning, advanced material science, and precision tissue engineering. The company is developing solutions for both lumpectomy and mastectomy reconstruction, as well as cosmetic applications.

Each year, more than 2 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide. With limited choices outside of implant-based surgery, nearly 200,000 women in the U.S. alone undergo a mastectomy or lumpectomy and forego breast reconstruction. This issue is particularly prevalent for those that undergo lumpectomy, a growing procedure for which there is not currently an implant-based option, leaving many patients with significant asymmetry or volume loss.

GenesisTissue’s flagship innovation is a degradable, bioprinted scaffold personalized for each patient to provide mechanical support for autologous or allogeneic fat transfer as a potential alternative to silicone gel breast implants. Over time, the scaffold is designed to be naturally replaced by the patient’s own tissue, with a goal of enabling a 100% natural breast reconstruction or augmentation.

Katie Weimer, CEO and co-founder at GenesisTissue, stated, “At GenesisTissue, we see a future where technology and biology come together to restore confidence, form, and function. With advances in 3D bioprinting and material science, we can finally move beyond implants made from legacy industrial materials toward living, regenerative solutions. Every woman deserves the right to a lifelong, natural breast restoration. This is what drives our team every day.”

Tiger Aesthetics’ investment in GenesisTissue represents a continued commitment to advancing technologies that will define the future of tissue engineering and regenerative aesthetics.

About Tiger Aesthetics™

At the heart of Tiger Aesthetics is a simple but powerful belief: a fulfilled life comes from finding the right balance between physical and emotional well-being. It is this pursuit that drives us daily, to enable people to feel whole and to reveal and restore their true potential.

Our gratitude goes to all donors and donor families that decide to allow Tiger to repurpose donated human tissue. As good stewards of these families’ trust, we are committed to optimizing the usage of their gift by maximizing the use of tissue across indications and applications.

Headquartered in Conshohocken, PA, Tiger is deeply focused on delivering new, cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs of aesthetic practitioners and their patients. Built on a heritage of human cell & tissue processing expertise, we enable practitioners to provide life-changing results for a wide range of patients, with treatment options from head-to-toe. These innovative technologies and products represent a unique opportunity for innovation to advance the field of regenerative aesthetics.

Tiger’s head-to-toe portfolio includes alloClae™ structural adipose tissue, Sientra® brand silicone gel breast implants, tissue expanders, the Avéli™ cellulite reduction device, Bellafill® biostimulatory facial filler, Silhouette Instalift®, PRP products, and the Viality® fat transfer system. For more information, visit tiger-aesthetics.com.

alloClae is intended to be applied subcutaneously in localized areas of the body to provide cushioning and support to the patient’s body where adipose tissue naturally exists. This allograft is intended for single patient use ONLY. Human tissue shall not be offered or dispensed for veterinary use.

About GenesisTissue

GenesisTissue is a biotechnology company redefining breast reconstruction and cosmetic surgery through personalized 3D bioprinting. Its mission is to replace silicone implants with living, regenerative tissue—creating natural, life-long outcomes for every patient. The company’s Regenerative Breast Tissue platform combines precision bioprinting, material innovation, and personalized design to bring “replace like with like” to life. GenesisTissue products described in this release are investigational and in development. They have not been cleared or approved by the FDA and are not available for commercial sale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.