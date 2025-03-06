Tiger Aesthetics Announces Significant Investment in Wisconsin-Based Breast Business, Appoints Caro Van Hove President

Strategic investment and key appointment underscore commitment to innovation in Breast Aesthetics and Reconstruction and a profitable, long-term business model

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC is pleased to announce a $50 million investment into its manufacturing operations with the construction of a state-of-the-art new facility in Wisconsin to support the long-term growth and profitability of its Breast Augmentation and Reconstruction business.

Over the next three years, Tiger will invest more than $50 million into a new 120,000 square-foot facility in the area of Franklin, Wisconsin with new operational capabilities and capacity to support the production of new and existing products as part of its Breast portfolio. New technologies and processes will be implemented that will allow Tiger to manufacture its portfolio at increased scale and greater efficiency. Alongside Tiger BioSciences’ locations in California, Texas, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, the new Wisconsin facility will further enhance Tiger’s vertical integration. The Company anticipates the new facility will lead to a doubling of its existing workforce by 2028.

“We are proud to invest in our Operations team in Wisconsin,” said Scott Madden, co-CEO of Tiger BioSciences. “Our Franklin staff exemplifies the tenacity and expertise critical to creating a transformative business. We believe that our technological investments and this state-of-the-art facility will drive growth & profitability for many years to come.”

”For all of our major product lines, we strongly believe in producing what we sell right here in the USA,” added Oliver Burckhardt, co-CEO of Tiger BioSciences. “The investment into a first-class facility in Wisconsin is part of our broader strategy for domestic manufacturing and will add another Tiger location, creating enhanced jobs and benefits for the local economy.”

Additionally, the Company has appointed Caroline (Caro) Van Hove as President to oversee all U.S. Commercial Operations and Product Distribution, with the goal of ensuring an elevated customer experience, a comprehensive patient-driven portfolio & quality business model. Van Hove previously held the position as CEO for Revelle Aesthetics, leading Revelle through the start-up phase to a successful acquisition by Tiger Aesthetics in 2024.

“I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for Tiger Aesthetics,” said Caro Van Hove, President of Tiger Aesthetics. “Our next phase of growth will be transformative for the industry as we look to create a new category comprised of structural adipose tissue products and a head-to-toe portfolio of diverse treatment options for patients and practices. Our goal is to create lasting value for our customers and I’m confident that our strong foundation and team will deliver great results.”

The appointment of Caro Van Hove is part of Tiger Aesthetics' strategy to further build a world-class organization and adopt new business principles allowing for a scalable formula for long-term growth and investment. Van Hove brings more than two decades of experience in Medical Aesthetics and significant change management expertise, which will help drive the Company’s ongoing strategy to create a quality business model and establish a leadership position that defines regenerative aesthetics and reconstruction.

About Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC.

Tiger Aesthetics, headquartered in Conshohocken, PA, is committed to delivering new, cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs of aesthetic practitioners and their patients. Built on a heritage of human cell & tissue processing expertise, Tiger Aesthetics enables practitioners to provide life-changing results for a wide range of patients, with treatment options from head-to-toe. These innovative technologies and products represent a unique opportunity for innovation to advance the field of Aesthetic Medicine.

Tiger Aesthetics’ head-to-toe portfolio includes Sientra™ brand silicone gel breast implants, tissue expanders, the Avéli cellulite reduction device, Bellafill biostimulatory facial filler, Silhouette Instalift, PRP products, SimpliDerm hADM, and the Viality™ fat transfer system. In 2025, the Company will launch two innovative adipose cell and tissue products, alloClae and dermaClae, which will provide groundbreaking new treatment options for aesthetic practitioners and their patients. For more information, visit tiger-aesthetics.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

