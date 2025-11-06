THE LIGHTHOUSE AT AMERICAN PLACE CASINO WELCOMES ITS FIRST-EVER LIVE BAND PERFORMANCE, SEALS & CROFTS II

Historic First Show Marks New Chapter for American Place Casino as a Hub for Local and Touring Talent

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lighthouse at American Place Casino is proud to kick off its live music series on Saturday, November 15, 2025, with special guests Seals & Crofts II.Seals & Crofts II features Brady Seals, cousin of Jim Seals, and Lua Crofts, daughter of Dash Crofts. Together, they reimagine the classic Seals & Crofts hits of the 70s while also performing their own original, soulful rock songs. The duo blends heartfelt vocals, rich harmonies, and a modern edge on beloved tracks like “Summer Breeze” and “Diamond Girl.” Seals & Crofts II bridges generations of fans while honoring the spirit of the original artists.“We are excited to add another facet to our entertainment schedule with Seals and Crofts II. The Artists who have performed at the Lighthouse have found the sold out crowds exciting. With the addition of musical artists to the lineup we look to enhance the experience guests have come to expect at American Place Casino,” said Jason Klug, Director of Player Development.Their performance marks the first of many musical acts to headline at The Lighthouse as the venue opens the stage to live music for the first time. Tickets are available at https://americanplace.com/entertainment/the-lighthouse/. For media and press coverage, please contact communications@americanplace.comAbout American Place CasinoAmerican Place Casino is Chicagoland’s premier gaming and entertainment destination, located in Waukegan, Illinois. Since opening in February 2023, the property has become a regional landmark with more than 900 slot machines, dozens of table games including the newly opened Harbor Poker Room , a high-energy sportsbook, four full-service restaurants, a vibrant center bar, and a year-round calendar of entertainment and events. Proudly recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Top Workplace and Culture Excellence honoree, this achievement reflects the casino's belief that when you bet on people, everyone wins. Don’t miss out on the action—head over to americanplace.com now to learn more and get a taste of the thrill awaiting at American Place Casino!

