American Place Casino Unveils New Year's Celebration: 'The Way of Wealth'

Over $300,000 in Cash and Free Play, Plus a Kia Telluride Up for Grabs!

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Place Casino invites guests to journey into an otherworldly celebration unlike anything on Earth. This New Year’s, The Way of Wealth, transforms the property into a glowing, bioluminescent paradise inspired by lush alien worlds, bringing an immersive adventure to life.Guests will be welcomed into a realm of radiant colors, luminous decor, and an atmosphere of excitement and prosperity. The night will feature live DJs, interactive photo installations, themed specialty dining menus, and lots of giveaways.Event Highlights: 2025 Kia Telluride SX Prestige Giveaway - Guests can play their favorite slots and table games on New Year’s Eve for their chance to win a Kia Telluride SX Prestige. The drawing will begin at 5:00 PM, patrons must be present to win.$300,000 in Cash & Free Play Giveaway - Starting at 7:00 PM, one winner will be selected every 15 minutes for this promotional hot seat drawing. Patrons chosen will have their chance to win a share of the $300,000 in cash and Free Play. Some lucky guests will win a year of Free Play!Live Entertainment - Live DJs by 360 Entertainment, roaming event themed performers by Black Circle, balloon drop, champagne toast, and streamers at midnight. Dining Specials Open to the Public:Asia-Azteca Prix Fixe Menu - Three course pre-fixe menu including an appetizer, main entree, and dessert, Plus a limited a la carte late night menu.Late Night Buffet at The Lighthouse - When the late night cravings hit, guests can visit The Lighthouse between 11:30 PM and 2:00 AM for an evening buffet featuring pizza, a wing bar, sliders, loaded fries and nachos.New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet at The Lighthouse - Guests can celebrate the first of the year with an all you can eat New Year’s Day Buffet including all of your brunch favorites such as an omelet station, carving station, waffles and pancake station, grazing tables, sweet tables, and a Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar!VIP Events:North Shore Steaks & Seafood - An intimate and luxurious, VIP dining experience featuring an upscale three-course meal and a private performance by a professional harpist to bring peace into 2026.The Lighthouse - An upbeat private dinner featuring three-event themed courses and a soulful performance by Lloyd and Caitlin.For more information on everything happening at American Place Casino this New Year’s, visit https://americanplace.com/holiday-happenings-2025/ *Not valid for any participant of the Illinois Gaming Board Statewide Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program. Must be 21 years of age or older. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

