AMERICAN PLACE CASINO INVITES NONPROFITS TO APPLY TO BE THE Q1 2026 PAY IT FORWARD RECIPIENT

APC leaders Ivan Ramirez and Julie Ivic with Mike Magnetta, Chris Schmidt, and USO volunteers

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting now until November 28, 2025, not-for-profit and local 501(c)(3) organizations can apply to be a quarterly recipient of the American Place Casino’s Pay It Forward Program. Pay It Forward, a refreshed version of the popular TITO Voucher Program, allows casino guests to donate their slot machine vouchers to a worthy, local cause. American Place Casino will match every dollar donated by patrons, doubling the total contribution to the selected organization.Nonprofits interested in being considered as the Q1 2026 recipient can apply through the American Place Casino website. Applications must be completed by an official representative of the organization. Prospective recipients will complete a short questionnaire and submit a 30-second video explaining why their organization should be selected.- Military & Veterans- Housing & Food Security- Community Advocacy & Awareness- Youth Development“Since adding our 100% match, we’ve watched the program make a deeper, more meaningful difference for organizations that care for our neighbors. Just like we rely on our community, they rely on us. Pay It Forward is our way of lifting each other up,” said Julie Ivic, Director of Communications.All submissions are due by 5:00 PM CST on November 28. Voting kicks off on the American Place Casino website at 5:00 PM on December 1 and continues through December 15.Voting is limited to one vote per IP address, and the winner will be announced on December 17 on the American Place Casino website. The winning organization will be the first recipient of the Pay It Forward program for the first-quarter in 2026.Previous organizations that received the Pay It Forward program include Save-A-Pet, the USO, the Northern Illinois Food Bank, the Waukegan Park District, and more. Submit your nonprofit for consideration today: https://americanplace.com/pay-it-forward/ About American Place CasinoAmerican Place Casino is Chicagoland’s premier gaming and entertainment destination, located in Waukegan, Illinois. Since opening in February 2023, the property has become a regional landmark with more than 900 slot machines, dozens of table games including the newly opened Harbor Poker Room, a high-energy sportsbook, four full-service restaurants, a vibrant center bar, and a year-round calendar of entertainment and events. Proudly recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Top Workplace and Culture Excellence honoree, this achievement reflects the casino's belief that when you bet on people, everyone wins. Don’t miss out on the action—head over to americanplace.com now to learn more and get a taste of the thrill awaiting at American Place Casino!American Place Casino4011 Fountain Square PlaceWaukegan, Illinois 60085(773) 477-9515americanplace.com

