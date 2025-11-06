CIFAL Curitiba and UNITAR Renew Cooperation Agreement to Advance Sustainable Development

The renewal ceremony took place on 25 October 2025 at the Campus da Indústria in Curitiba, where the new three-year agreement was signed by Mr Edson Vasconcelos, President of the FIEP System, and Mr Alex Mejia, Director of the UNITAR Division for People and Social Development and Head of the CIFAL Global Network.

This moment is very important to me. Through my many years leading the CGN, I have been witness to the value of the FIEP System as a champion of decentralised cooperation for the betterment of social development for all. I especially commend the president and director for their commitment to promoting exemplary capacity building solutions to promote the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda,

said Mr Mejia.

The renewed partnership reaffirms both institutions’ commitment to advancing the SDGs through technical cooperation, training programmes, and international dialogue. CIFAL Curitiba will continue to serve as a hub for knowledge exchange on sustainable urban development, economic and social growth, environmental management, and industrial innovation.