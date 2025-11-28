CIFAL Madrid launches new online course on “Safe and Sustainable Mobility”

27 November 2025, Madrid, Spain – The International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders in Madrid, Spain (CIFAL Madrid), an affiliated training centre of UNITAR, has launched a new online course titled Safe and Sustainable Mobility. The course is designed to equip professionals with comprehensive knowledge and practical tools to advance safe, sustainable, and inclusive mobility worldwide.

As cities continue to expand and mobility demands increase, the development of safe and sustainable transport systems has become a global priority. Through this new course, CIFAL Madrid aims to support professionals and institutions in strengthening their capacity to design, implement, and promote mobility solutions that protect lives, reduce environmental impact, and enhance the quality of urban life.