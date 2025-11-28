Merida International Airport Illuminates Orange on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

25 November 2025, Merida, Mexico – The International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders in Merida (CIFAL Merida), an affiliated training centre of UNITAR, hosted by the airport group ASUR. Joined the international observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, a United Nations initiative aimed at raising awareness, strengthening prevention efforts, and eliminating all forms of gender-based violence.

To mark the day, the airport illuminated its main façade and surrounding green areas in orange, the official colour of UN Women’s UNiTE to End Violence against Women campaign. This initiative forms part of the global 16 Days of Activism, observed from 25 November to 10 December, during which institutions, governments, the private sector, and civil society advocate for safe, inclusive, and violence-free environments for women and girls.