UNITAR and Columbia Law School Hold the Fall 2025 Columbia Mediation Training Series

The series concluded on 24 November with “Gender Equity in the Peacebuilding Process,” an interactive programme focused on the essential role of women in peace negotiations and conflict-resolution processes. Participants examined the global evidence base on women’s participation, identified the structural and cultural barriers that continue to limit their representation, and engaged in skill-building exercises centered on mediation techniques that support gender-inclusive decision-making. The workshop also emphasized the importance of advancing institutional reforms that create more equitable, representative, and effective peace processes.

Working in close partnership with Columbia Law School, the series provided delegates and UN staff with practical competencies, analytical frameworks, and reflective learning experiences that support more effective engagement across the UN system and in complex negotiation settings worldwide. Through the three workshops, UNITAR strengthened its commitment to equipping Member States and UN personnel with forward-looking tools that strengthen diplomacy, enhance communication, and promote inclusive governance.