New Slatington Outpatient Center Brings Lifesaving Addiction Treatment Closer to Home

Lehigh County Utilizes Opioid Settlement Funds to Bring Treatment to Rural Area of Pennsylvania Following a competitive proposal process that began in early 2024. Treatment Trends, Inc. was selected by Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol as the provider to deliver licensed outpatient and intensive outpatient services in the rural area of Slatington, Pa. Access to addiction treatment is expanding in northern Lehigh County with the opening of the new Treatment Trends Slatington Outpatient Center. A Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration will be held on Friday, November 14, 2025, in Slatington, Pa.

Grand Opening Celebration Set for Friday, November 14, 2025

Looking at where the greatest need existed, the northern part of our county clearly stood out. This new program brings treatment, recovery and sustainability within reach for those in rural areas.” — Joe Martellucci, Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol Administrator

SLATINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access to addiction treatment is expanding in northern Lehigh County with the opening of the new Treatment Trends Slatington Outpatient Center , a cornerstone project funded through Lehigh County’s opioid settlement dollars . The public is invited to celebrate the milestone at a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Friday, November 14, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Venue 22 located at 661 Main Street in Slatington, Pennsylvania.The new outpatient office represents a vital expansion of services for individuals and families in rural Lehigh County who previously faced long travel times, often over 40 minutes, to reach treatment programs in Bethlehem or Allentown.“When we looked at where the greatest need existed, the northern part of our county clearly stood out,” said Joe Martellucci, Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol Administrator. “We heard from residents who were ready to begin treatment but couldn’t make it to their appointments because transportation was such a barrier. This new program brings treatment and recovery within reach.”Funded by Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol, the new facility was developed following a competitive proposal process that began in early 2024. Treatment Trends, Inc. was selected as the provider to deliver licensed outpatient and intensive outpatient services, including:• Individual and group therapy• Assessments and case management• Referrals to additional support such as Medicaid, self-help meetings, and community programs• Onsite Narcan availability for residents“This project shows what’s possible when community partners and funding align with purpose,” said Molly Stanton, Assistant Administrator for Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol. “Our goal isn’t just to treat addiction. It’s to rebuild lives, families, and communities by breaking down barriers and creating accessible pathways to sustainable recovery.”The celebration will feature remarks from county and state officials, live entertainment including award-winning mentalist Jesse Dameron, community resource vendors, an interactive ‘mock teen bedroom’ experience, and a catered dinner buffet provided by Mama’s Pizza of Slatington.The Grand Opening will also include a resource fair featuring organizations such as:• Lehigh County / RiseAboveOpioids.org, providing free Narcan and information on County services for residents.• Valley Youth House, discussing education and prevention work with youth in schools.• The Center for Humanistic Change, featuring its interactive “Mock Teen Bedroom” educational display.• Change on Hamilton and Journeys Program for Children and Families, offering information on recovery events and comprehensive family-focused programs.Opening remarks begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by a short walk to the new outpatient office for the official ribbon cutting at approximately 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to tour the new facility, enjoy dinner, and meet the team making this milestone possible.Event Details:Slatington Outpatient Grand Opening Celebration & Ribbon CuttingFriday, November 14, 2025 | 3:00 PM – 7:00 PMVenue 22, 661 Main Street, Slatington, PAHosted by Lehigh County Drug & Alcohol, featuring Treatment Trends and community partnersCOST: Free and open to the publicMore Information: https://www.treatmenttrends.org/events About Lehigh County Drug and AlcoholLehigh County Drug and Alcohol is the county’s central agency for planning, funding, and coordinating behavioral-health services related to substance use and recovery. The department works closely with treatment providers, healthcare systems, schools, law enforcement, and community partners to deliver prevention programming, screenings and assessments, outpatient and inpatient treatment referrals, case management, and recovery supports. Recent investments—guided by community need and supported in part by opioid settlement funds—have expanded local treatment capacity and harm-reduction services, including Narcan distribution and community education initiatives. Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol is committed to reducing barriers to care, promoting evidence-based practices, and supporting people and families on the path to sustained recovery. To learn more about county services and local resources, visit RiseAboveOpioids.org or contact Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol.About Treatment Trends Inc.Treatment Trends, Inc. (TTI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing treatment for substance use disorders since 1969. The organization’s mission is to lessen the suffering caused by addiction by offering passionate treatment services through a continuum of care. TTI’s vision is to help individuals achieve long term recovery, enabling them to live full, healthy, and happy lives. The organization operates programs and centers in Lehigh and Northampton counties, offering a range of services including inpatient and outpatient treatment, MAT support, and recovery support services.

