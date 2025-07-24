A Bold New Chapter for First Generation and TechniCom

Alexandra Shade has been named President and CEO of First Generation while William Carmody III is officially President and CEO at TechniCom Audio Visual

Leadership Appointments Usher in a Bright Future

This is more than a transition—it's a reinvigoration of purpose and possibility.” — Alexandra Shade

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Generation Visual Communication Inc. and its sister company, TechniCom Audio Visual , are excited to announce new leadership that will carry the companies into a powerful and promising future.Following the unexpected passing of founder William Carmody, we are proud to honor his legacy with the appointment of two exceptional leaders who have long been instrumental in the success and evolution of both organizations.Alexandra Shade has been named President and CEO of First Generation. A cornerstone of the company for more than 30 years, Ms. Shade has played a vital role in transforming First Generation from a boutique film and video production company into the dynamic, full-service marketing and advertising agency it is today. For over two decades as President, her unwavering commitment to client advocacy, creative excellence, and innovation has driven First Generation's growth and reputation. Under her continued leadership, the company will remain true to it’s values: prioritizing client relationships, embracing technology, and fostering a vibrant creative culture.At TechniCom Audio Visual, William Carmody III has been officially named President and CEO, after a decade of leadership that has already positioned the company as a regional leader in audio visual production. A true expert in AV technology, Bill brings a forward-thinking vision rooted in a deep understanding of cutting-edge equipment and the rapidly evolving needs of the industry. Having grown up under the mentorship of his father, he embodies the Carmody spirit of service, innovation, and entrepreneurial strength. He is poised to lead both TechniCom and First Generation into a new era of integrated excellence.Together, Ms. Shade and Mr. Carmody represent the next generation of leadership—one that respects the past while charging boldly into the future. With their combined experience, passion, and vision, First Generation and TechniCom are positioned for unprecedented growth and creative success.This is more than a transition—it's a reinvigoration of purpose and possibility.For media inquiries, please contact:Mark Longenbachmlongenbach@firstgencom.com610-437-4300About First Generation:First Generation Visual Communication Inc. is a full-service marketing and advertising agency specializing in storytelling, live experiences, digital marketing, and video production. With over three decades of experience, the company remains committed to creating compelling content that connects and inspires.About TechniCom Audio Visual:TechniCom Audio Visual delivers innovative AV production and installation services, using state-of-the-art technology to elevate corporate events, meetings, and experiences across the region.

