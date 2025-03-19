Fasten Your Seatbelts: The 2025 Lehigh Valley Auto Show Opens Tomorrow 🚨

2025 Lehigh Valley Auto Show Opens March 20 at 10 am 2025 VIP Preview Gala Benefits Good Shepherd Pediatric Rehabilitation Unit 2025 NASCAR Weekend with Sage Karam and Pit Crew Challenge

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association (GLVADA ) is excited to announce the 2025 Lehigh Valley Auto Show , themed "Ignite Your Imagination." This year's highly anticipated event will feature innovative displays, interactive experiences, and a variety of activities that celebrate the evolving world of automotive technology and design.Attendees of the 2025 Lehigh Valley Auto Show will have the opportunity to explore hundreds of vehicles from over a dozen manufacturers, showcasing the latest models, cutting-edge technology, and innovative designs. Beyond the impressive display of cars, this year's show offers an exciting lineup of events for all interests. Guests can enjoy the VIP Preview Gala, an elegant evening benefiting the Good Shepherd Pediatric Rehabilitation Unit, as well as Car Club Days, where enthusiasts can connect over their shared passion. The Tuner Car Show will spotlight custom builds and unique modifications, while NASCAR Weekend promises high-octane excitement, featuring a special appearance by NASCAR driver Sage Karam and the interactive Pit Crew Challenge."This year’s show offers a new and exciting way to experience the ever-changing world of automotive innovation," said Dan Moyer, Executive Director of GLVADA. "From showcasing cutting-edge vehicles to supporting local nonprofits, we’re excited to ignite imaginations while giving back to the community."The festivities kick off tonight with the VIP Preview Gala on March 19th, benefiting the Good Shepherd Pediatric Rehabilitation Unit. Starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Import Structure, guests will enjoy appetizers and refreshing drinks during a festive proceeds check presentation to the nonprofit beneficiary as singer-songwriter Kendal Conrad performs the National Anthem. The evening continues with a vibrant parade by the Silver String Philadelphia Mummers Band.At 6:30 p.m., guests move to the Domestics Pavilion for a performance by Cunningham and Associates, a rock n’ roll cover band led by former Bethlehem Mayor Don Cunningham, while indulging in delicious dinner options and drinks.The night concludes at 7:30 p.m. in the Stabler Luxury Pavilion with dessert and an immersive experience of automotive excellence.Good Shepherd’s Pediatric Unit in Bethlehem offers leading-edge pediatric rehabilitation services, helping children with developmental or physical disabilities and injuries live their lives to the fullest. Through innovative technologies, proven rehabilitation methods, and hands-on therapies, the program aims to maximize children’s function and independence, providing them with the best possible quality of life.Throughout the auto show, visitors can experience a diverse range of events and attractions, including a special guest appearance by NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and Nazareth native Sage Karam on Friday, March 21st from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Domestic Pavilion at Rauch Fieldhouse. This is part of NASCAR Weekend which includes a Pit Crew Challenge where racing fans can test their speed and skills for bragging rights and gift certificates on Saturday, March 22nd from 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 23rd from 10:00 a. m. 4:15 p.m. Additionally, the Shiftn2Gear Tuner Car Show is back by popular demand as well as the Daily Tasting Events featuring a local selection of wineries, breweries, and distilleries. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will be on hand to mingle and take pictures with attendees on and various automotive clubs add to the excitement of the weekend.Additional Announcements:Press Preview: GLVADA invites members of the press to a preview of the auto show before it opens to the public. This preview will take place on Wednesday, March 19th, from 2-4 PM.Community Days: On Thursday, March 20th, GLVADA will host Community Days, offering free admission to first responders, medical personnel, and veterans as a token of appreciation for their service.Subaru Loves Pets: Subaru of America will be hosting a pet adoption event during the Lehigh Valley Auto Show. Visit the exhibit and consider adopting a local pet or make a donation to help pets in our community. All donations go directly to help animals at local partner shelters.HOURS:Thursday, March 20th, 2025: 10:00 am to 8:00 pmFriday, March 21st, 2025: 10:00 am to 8:00 pmSaturday, March 22nd, 2025: 10:00 am to 8:00 pmSunday, March 23rd, 2025: 10:00 am to 5:00 pmVenue:Lehigh University, Goodman CampusAdmission:Adults: $10Seniors (55+): $8Children (6-14): $8Children five and under: FreeTickets can be conveniently purchased online or at the door.Tickets are valid for admission on any single day of your choosing, Thursday through Sunday.Enjoy the perk of free parking throughout the event.For more information about the 2025 Lehigh Valley Auto Show, please visit LehighValleyAutoShow.orgAbout the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association:Founded in 1998, the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association is comprised of 44 new car dealers with 77 franchises. The association is dedicated to promoting automotive excellence and community engagement through signature events such as the annual Lehigh Valley Auto Show.For media inquiries, please contact:Dan MoyerExecutive Director, Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers AssociationPhone: 610-972-5496Email: dmoyer2@ptd.netSarah DamsPhone: 484-894-4599Email: sarah@sarott.comPress kit available at: https://lehighvalleyautoshow.org/press/ Photos and additional information available upon request.

