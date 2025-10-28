FTD Solutions showcases breakthrough water technology at 100+ Accelerator Demo Day

FTD joins cohort members reimagining global resource efficiency with six of the largest consumer goods companies

The 100+ Accelerator exemplifies how industry leaders can unite with innovators to move beyond incremental change and create enterprise-level impact.” — Dave Buesser

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FTD Solutions, a global leader in data-driven industrial water and resource management, will showcase its project results as one of an exclusive group of innovators participating in the 100+ Accelerator Demo Day & Alumni Sustainability Expo on November 5 in London. This event celebrates partnerships that fuel breakthrough technologies driving measurable progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).Launched in 2018, the 100+ Accelerator was created to fast-track sustainability solutions across industries and is co-sponsored by six of the world’s largest consumer goods companies: Anheuser-Busch InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Mondelēz International, and Unilever.As part of the 100+ cohort program, FTD and the rest of this year’s startups collaborated with the co-sponsor companies to pilot solutions directly within operations. At Demo Day, each company will present the results and real-world impact of these pilot projects.“Collaboration is at the heart of sustainable transformation,” said Dave Buesser, chief operating officer at FTD Solutions. “The 100+ Accelerator exemplifies how industry leaders can unite with innovators to move beyond incremental change and create enterprise-level impact. We’re proud to contribute solutions that make large-scale sustainability achievable and measurable.”FTD’s participation in the cohort Demo Day highlights its impact in transforming industrial water management . To date, FTD has enabled its partners to save approximately 9 billion gallons of water per year, reducing both operational costs and environmental footprints. By combining deep process expertise with data-driven optimization, FTD helps its clients achieve significant efficiency gains while advancing multiple UN SDGs, including Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (SDG 9), and Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12).Through the 100+ Accelerator, FTD Solutions joins a global network of 190 companies across 40 countries that are shaping the future of sustainable industry. Together, they are proving that innovation and collaboration are key to building resilient, resource-efficient supply chains for the next century.The program provides up to $100,000 USD in pilot funding per startup, empowering innovators to validate, scale, and integrate their technologies across global supply chains.For more information about FTD Solutions and its mission to redefine industrial sustainability, visit https://ftdsolutions.net ***About FTD Solutions:FTD Solutions helps manufacturers address critical water challenges including scarcity, sustainability, and compliance through Active Water Management™. By combining system-wide modeling software, expert insight, and technology partnerships, FTD drives water reduction and reuse while balancing environmental goals with operational efficiency and cost performance. Learn more at ftdsolutions.net.###

