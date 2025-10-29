The Union Bank Company launches new Fraud Prevention Center during National Fraud Month

Permanent lobby center and monthlong initiatives highlight commitment to fraud prevention

Our goal with the Fraud Prevention Center is to make it easier for clients to learn how to spot scams, protect their personal information, and feel confident in their financial security.” — Brenda Flory

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Union Bank Company is making fraud prevention a top priority this November with the launch of a new, permanent Fraud Prevention Center in branch lobbies. The initiative aligns with National Fraud Month and includes expanded employee training and secure shredding services for clients throughout the month.Throughout November, clients can drop off personal documents for secure shredding at any Union Bank Co. branch location. Team Members will receive enhanced training to identify red flags of fraud and help clients recognize and avoid common scams.Fraud awareness is critical in today’s increasingly digital world. Scammers are constantly developing new methods to steal personal information, making it essential for individuals to know how to protect themselves. By providing educational resources and one-on-one support, The Union Bank Company helps clients understand common fraud tactics and empowers them to take proactive steps to safeguard their finances.“Fraud can impact anyone, regardless of age or experience,” said Brenda Flory, BSA/AML fraud specialist of The Union Bank Company. “Our goal with the Fraud Prevention Center is to make it easier for clients to learn how to spot scams, protect their personal information, and feel confident in their financial security. Education and prevention are the best defenses against fraud.”The Fraud Prevention Center will provide educational materials, tips on protecting personal information, and direct access to bank team members for private conversations.These efforts reflect The Union Bank Company’s ongoing commitment to raising awareness and helping clients safeguard their financial information year-round.***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANYSince 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has 14 full-service branch locations across Northwest and Central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding, and Pemberville. We have Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) located at all of our branch locations with additional ITM only locations in Lima, Marion, Paulding, and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com ###

