Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: Institute of Municipal Personnel Practitioners of Southern Africa Human Resources Management in Local Government

I want to start by commending the IMPPSA for its timekeeping, which resonates with the professionalisation of public servants. I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity to be here today and participate in this conference. I also extend a warm welcome to all delegates gathered for this important event and congratulate IMPPSA on reaching its 40th Annual Conference — a remarkable milestone that reflects four decades of resilience, leadership, and dedication to professionalising people management in local government.

Undoubtedly, this conference continues to serve as an essential platform for shared learning, policy dialogue, and professional advancement in municipal human resource management. It brings together the best minds to reflect on how we can strengthen governance, capacity, and service delivery at the coalface of our democracy.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is important to remind ourselves of our shared constitutional vision. The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa frames both the vision and the purpose of local government. Since the advent of democracy, local government has been placed at the centre of service delivery — calling on us to provide democratic and accountable governance, deliver services sustainably, promote social and economic development, and strengthen meaningful community participation.

Consistent with this constitutional mandate, the White Paper on Local Government envisioned a transformative developmental local government. It reminds us that municipalities are not only service providers but also catalysts for change, working hand in hand with citizens to build thriving communities.

As we reflect on this foundation, it is essential to acknowledge that the 1998 White Paper on Local Government is currently under review — a process that is both timely and necessary. This review addresses the evolving challenges municipalities face today, ensuring that our policy framework keeps pace with technological advancement, governance demands, and leadership capability.

Human resources management and the future of work

The theme of this conference, Human Resources Management in Local Government: Navigating the Future of Work, is both timely and urgent. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, digital transformation, and the shifts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have fundamentally changed how work is organised and delivered in the public sector.

Local government, as the sphere of government closest to the people, must adapt swiftly to these evolving realities. The future of work demands leaders who both lead and learn — leading by setting a clear developmental vision, and learning by embracing innovation, reflection, and adaptation to serve citizens better.

As we navigate this changing landscape, we cannot remain static. The future of municipal work must strike a careful balance between embracing technology and upholding governance integrity, ensuring that service delivery remains at the heart of all we do.

Professionalisation of local government

The Department of Cooperative Governance continues to drive the professionalisation agenda through policy, regulation, and partnerships. For us, professionalisation is about building capable institutions led by ethical, skilled, and committed officials. It ensures that every appointment is based on merit, every official is equipped to perform, and that continuous learning becomes part of organisational culture.

Equally, councillors must be suitably qualified to execute their governance responsibilities. Capacity building and skills development must be at the core of every municipality’s strategy to transform service delivery and strengthen institutional excellence.

We must invest in re-skilling and up-skilling municipal officials to respond to new technologies, emerging community needs, and complex governance challenges. This is how we build a professional, adaptable, digitally enabled local government ready for the demands of the future.

Our commitment to the National Framework on the Professionalisation of the Public Sector remains firm. Professionalisation is about restoring integrity, stability, and competence. It ensures that:

Appointments are based on merit, not patronage.

Officials are capacitated with the skills, ethics, and competencies to deliver quality services.

Human resource practices support accountability, performance, and stability.

Partnership with IMPPSA and sector collaboration

We acknowledge the strategic partnership between the Department and the IMPPSA, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding. This partnership is a practical instrument aimed at improving human resource management and development within municipalities. It provides a framework for joint advocacy, training, and outreach that strengthens professional standards, promotes ethical leadership, and builds confidence in municipal governance.

It also opens the door for joint innovation projects in workforce development and organisational excellence, closing the gap between policy and practice, and ensuring measurable improvements in capability and performance.

This conference also follows the successful Local Government Indaba held last month — a landmark moment in our journey to strengthen and renew the local government system. The Indaba reaffirmed our commitment to building capable, accountable, and citizen-focused municipalities.

Among key outcomes were the need for closer collaboration among stakeholders, professionalisation and stability in municipal administration, and the importance of skilling officials for the future of work. It also highlighted the urgency of strengthening governance, addressing financial constraints, and ensuring that reforms are citizen-centred.

Navigating the future of work

The rise of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, automation, and digital platforms, is transforming how municipalities operate. The future of municipal work must be defined by:

Agility in workforce planning and institutional design.

Diversity and inclusion in recruitment and progression.

Continuous learning as part of organisational culture.

Collaboration through public–private partnerships for innovation and shared best practice.

Human resource practitioners and municipal leaders must see themselves as strategic partners in governance — architects of organisational culture, enablers of performance, and custodians of ethics.

Let the discussions at this 40th IMPPSA Conference shape the next decade of HR innovation, professionalisation, and local government transformation.

In closing, I reaffirm government’s commitment to supporting HR reforms in municipalities guided by professionalism, accountability, and service excellence.

I also extend appreciation to IMPPSA for their continued support to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, including their role as the primary sponsor of the Local Government Indaba. Their collaboration in ethical leadership development and implementation of the National Framework on Professionalisation remains invaluable.

I commend IMPPSA for its continued leadership and for convening thought leaders and practitioners in this critical space.

