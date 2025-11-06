Opening address by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the International Women's Forum Global Cornerstone Conference, Cape Town International Convention Centre

President Cyril Ramaphosa: Women's Forum Global Cornerstone Conference

Programme Director;

President of the International Women’s Forum, Ms Kimberly Cooper;

Global CEO of the IWF, Ms Stephanie O’Keefe;

President of IWF South Africa, Ms Nolitha Fakude;

IWF Global Board member, Ms Irene Charnley;

Secretary-General of UNCTAD, Ms Rebeca Grynspan;

Distinguished delegates;

Guests;

Ladies and gentlemen.

Good morning and welcome to Cape Town.

It is an honour to open this Conference, which celebrates women’s leadership and which advances empowerment and equality.

This Conference invokes the concept and the practice of Ubuntu: “I am because we are.”

This is a call to recognise our shared humanity, our interdependence and the collective power of women in shaping society.

South Africa is honoured to host this gathering of thought leaders, innovators and change-makers who are shaping the contours of our global future.

Your presence here signals a shared determination to confront entrenched inequalities, to champion inclusive growth and to create pathways that empower women everywhere.

The work of the International Women’s Forum echoes the principles underpinning South Africa’s G20 Presidency – Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.

Just two days ago, we launched the first-ever G20 Report on Global Inequality.

The report was produced by an Extraordinary Committee led by Nobel Laureate Professor Joseph Stiglitz.

The report sounds an alarm about the “inequality emergency” the world is facing today.

The report shows that between 2000 and 2024, one percent of the world’s population captured 41 percent of all new wealth, while just 1 percent of new wealth went to the poorest half of humanity.

It found that in more economically unequal societies, fewer women complete higher education or are represented in the legislature, and the pay gap between women and men is wider.

These are significant barriers to women’s advancement and development.

This Conference comes just days after ministers from G20 countries responsible for women’s empowerment convened in the province of Gauteng.

The ministers’ meeting placed women’s empowerment at the centre of the G20 agenda, focusing on advancing the care economy, expanding women’s financial inclusion and eliminating gender-based violence and femicide.

The recognition, reduction and redistribution of unpaid care and domestic work is essential to addressing structural barriers to women’s empowerment.

Expanding women’s access to finance, digital tools and entrepreneurship opportunities must take place alongside efforts to end gender-based violence and femicide.

Together, these initiatives reflect a shared commitment to a world where women can realise their full potential.

In this effort, we are inspired by the many women who, against extraordinary odds, have transformed adversity into opportunity.

Women who, despite systemic discrimination, have pioneered businesses, led communities and developed innovative solutions that have improved the lives of millions.

These are the women who have raised families while pursuing education, who have crossed cultural and structural barriers to lead in fields where they were once invisible.

These stories of resilience remind us that progress is not just about policy. It is about courage, creativity and persistence.

The International Women’s Forum exemplifies this message.

With over 8,400 members throughout the world, representing business, government, academia and civil society, the IWF community demonstrates the power of collective leadership and ethical, progressive influence.

This conference is a platform to examine how women in leadership can not only respond to today’s challenges but anticipate the opportunities of tomorrow.

The sessions at this conference bring global perspectives from women leading large institutions and shaping entire communities.

These discussions are especially timely in a world of shifting geopolitics, where multilateralism is tested and new forms of cooperation are urgently needed.

There is a resurgence of resistance to the gains made on human rights and gender equality. There is a danger that the advancements made with respect to women’s empowerment, women’s rights and gender equality may be unravelled.

My call to everyone here today is: let us work together to ensure there is no backsliding on the progress we have achieved so far. Let us move forward with greater purpose and determination.

As we proceed, we must continue to be guided by the spirit of Ubuntu.

We must recognise that our progress is intertwined. That when women rise, societies rise with them.

When women prosper, the whole community benefits.

When girls are educated, the economy flourishes.

Today, we celebrate not only the leaders in this room but also the millions of women worldwide who, through courage, and ingenuity, are transforming their communities and breaking down barriers for the next generation.

This is our moment to reflect, to strategise and to act.

The outcomes of this conference must extend beyond these walls, influencing policy, transforming institutions, and ultimately, creating a more equitable and just world.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates