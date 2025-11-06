Former NFL Standout Braylon Edwards Covers College Athletics on FS Sports Talk Podcast

Young basketball player on court with his teammates playing in background.

The world of college athletics is buzzing with unprecedented change. Foster Swift’s Sports Talk podcast explores all aspects of college athletics.

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world of college athletics is buzzing with unprecedented change. Foster Swift’s Sports Talk podcast explores all aspects of college athletics including recruiting and NIL, along with the financial and legal impact on players.Hosted by attorneys Dave Russell, Tony Dalimonte and Charlie Sarchet, guests include former and current players, recruits, sports administrators, coaches, and trainers to discuss their experiences, challenges of the day, perspective for the future as well as tips for aspiring college athletes and their parents.In the most recent episode, listeners heard from Braylon Edwards, University of Michigan and NFL legend who talked about his own journey, how different it is for today’s high school athletes, the current state of college football and what the future of college athletes may look like.Other recent guests include:• J.T. Rogan – Former All-American Football player, college coach and NIL influencer.• Cole Moore – Michigan State University Football General Manager.• Jeff Corrion – Founder of “The D Zone”, widely-used source that covers Michigan High School Football and Basketball.All podcast episodes are available on Apple Podcasts Spotify as well as YouTube ###

Braylon Edwards: Maize & Blue Stardom to the Future of College Athletics

