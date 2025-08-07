Webinar Offers Parents of High School Athletes Insight into NIL and College Recruiting

Foster Swift Sports Law attorneys are presenting the upcoming webinar Collegiate Sports Recruiting: What Every Parent of a High School Athlete Needs to Know.

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navigating college recruiting is more complex than ever. With new rules on revenue sharing and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, parents play a critical role in helping their child make smart, safe decisions both on and off the field.To provide a practical breakdown of how the recruiting and NIL landscape works today—and what parents can do to protect their child’s future, Foster Swift Sports Law attorneys Dave Russell, Tony Dalimonte, and Charlie Sarchet are presenting the upcoming webinar Collegiate Sports Recruiting: What Every Parent of a High School Athlete Needs to Know.• When: Tuesday, August 19 from 7:30-8:30 PM• Fee: No Charge• Registration: https://fosterswift.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lPMVRsyaR2iDRi0qO1kqCw Topics to be covered include:The House v. NCAA Settlement: What It Means for Your Child’s Recruiting:• How the settlement is changing roster limits, scholarships, and revenue sharing.• The ripple effects for high school athletes.Knowing the Rules:• NCAA and College Sports Commission (CSC) regulations every parent should understand.• Michigan-specific NIL rules for high school students.• School-specific NIL policies.Revenue Sharing Explained:• How it works, who’s eligible, and when it starts to matter in recruiting conversations.Building & Protecting Your Child’s Brand:• Creating a professional and positive online presence.• Protecting intellectual property (name, image, likeness) from unauthorized use.• Importance of professional behavior on and off the fieldNegotiating Deals the Right Way:• When to bring in legal help before signing.• Key contract terms: compensation, obligations, termination clauses.• Red flags—How to spot offers that are “too good to be true.”• Foster Swift Sports: How We Operate (Fees, Communication, Expectations)Managing Money & Taxes• Setting up the right legal structure (LLC or S corporation) for NIL income.• Understanding tax responsibilities and proper reporting.This webinar will also cover the most common mistakes families make and how to avoid them, deal breaker questions to ask before signing anything and how to stay informed as the landscape of NIL and revenue-sharing evolves.Committed to helping student athletes make positive choices for their long-term success, attorneys Russell, Dalimonte and Sarchet host a bi-weekly podcast, Foster Swift Sport Talk , featuring guests within the sports community and focuses on addressing news and trending topics in college sports, high school recruiting, NIL, collectives, revenue generation and related topics.###Since 1902, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC has provided comprehensive legal services to businesses, municipalities and individuals. The firm employs nearly 100 attorneys and over 100 support staff in five locations: Lansing, Detroit, Southfield, Grand Rapids, and Holland. For more information about the firm, its attorneys, and to access recent publications, visit www.fosterswift.com

