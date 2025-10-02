Month Dedicated to Cybersecurity, Reminds Businesses to be Vigilant

Hacker attack.

This hotline serves as a resource for organizations that need immediate assistance. Hackers are becoming more advanced, and it is often not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ an incident will occur.” — Taylor A. Gast

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cybersecurity incidents and data breaches frequently cause significant expense and reputational harm to organizations, involve important legal obligations, and can result in costly lawsuits and regulatory investigations to organizations of all sizes.October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and the number of reported data breaches and other cybersecurity issues continues to rise every year. According to TechCrunch.com , more than a billion records were stolen in 2024 and 2025 has been no different.To help organizations facing these ordeals, Foster Swift Collins & Smith has a Cybersecurity Hotline: (517) 371-8275. The Hotline provides callers (businesses, public entities, and other organizations) with quick access to experienced cybersecurity attorneys to assist in controlling potential threats.“This hotline continues to serve as a resource for organizations that are experiencing or suspect a cybersecurity incident or breach and need immediate assistance,” said attorney Taylor Gast . "Hackers are becoming more advanced than ever before and it is often not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ an incident will occur."Foster Swift attorneys will quickly respond to inquiries regarding data breach concerns, work with your technology team to help mitigate risk, collaborate with your communications team to minimize negative public relations, and keep breach-related costs controlled. The hotline’s main contacts will be Business and Cybersecurity attorneys Taylor Gast and Lindsey Mead For assistance regarding a cybersecurity incident or data breach, dial the Hotline at (517) FS1-TASK or 371-8275.###Since 1902, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC has provided comprehensive legal services to businesses, municipalities and individuals. The firm employs 100-plus attorneys and over 100 support staff in six locations; Lansing, Detroit, Southfield, Grand Rapids, Holland and St. Joseph. For more information about the firm, its attorneys and to access recent publications, visit www.fosterswift.com

