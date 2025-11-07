AMERICAN PLACE CASINO EARNS CHICAGO TRIBUNE’S 'TOP WORKPLACES' DESIGNATION FOR 2025

Table Games Dealers Trish and Auna at APC Fall Fest

Award Marks Second Consecutive Year of Recognition

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second year in a row, American Place Casino is proud to have earned the Top Workplaces Award by the Chicago Tribune. This designation is awarded to organizations that demonstrate outstanding workplace culture, strong leadership, and team member engagement.The Top Workplaces recognition is determined by team members through anonymous surveys conducted by a third-party research firm. This award reflects how valued team members feel in their roles and how connected they are to the organization’s mission and vision.“At American Place, we believe culture is our greatest competitive advantage. This recognition isn’t about a single initiative, it’s about creating an environment where every team member feels valued, supported, and inspired to grow. We’re proud to receive this honor two years in a row because it reflects the passion and pride our team brings to serving our guests and supporting one another every single day.” - Jeff Babinski, VP and General Manager, American Place Casino.Earning the Top Workplaces Award for the second consecutive year is a testament to the dedication of our incredible team. At American Place, we know that success starts from within, with a culture that empowers every individual to learn, grow, and contribute their best. Whether someone is just starting out or returning to the workforce, we celebrate each team member’s unique journey and the contributions they bring to our shared success.“I came out of retirement to work for APC. I used to come as a guest just to talk to others and watch games at Circa. I decided to try my hand at learning how to be a blackjack dealer, and then transitioned into working as a cage cashier. Coming to work everyday and getting to hear stories and life updates from guests makes my day. I’m not in a room working by myself, I get to be around the excitement. I love that. I worked my way up from grave shift to swing shift. I get to learn by example from my leaders like Chris Hofius who is so composed in every interaction. I just love being here.” - Johnin Mitchell, Cage Cashier, American Place CasinoAs one of the region’s largest new employers, American Place Casino also takes pride in its role as a community partner. Through donations, volunteerism, and partnerships with local organizations, the casino contributes to the vibrancy and economic growth of Lake County.American Place Casino is committed to continuing its momentum in fostering an environment where team members feel supported and valued. Looking ahead, the organization remains focused on enhancing team member engagement through open communication, professional development, and initiatives that celebrate its diverse and dynamic team.American Place Casino employs more than 630 team members across gaming, hospitality, food and beverage, entertainment, and corporate operations. Over the past year, the company has expanded team member engagement initiatives, including professional development programs, wellness resources, and recognition events designed to celebrate outstanding contributions at every level.Looking ahead, American Place Casino is committed to maintaining this momentum while preparing for the opening of its permanent location in Waukegan. The new property will create even more opportunities for career growth, team member recognition, and community engagement.For more information about American Place Casino and its career opportunities, visit americanplace.com About American Place CasinoAmerican Place Casino is Chicagoland’s premier gaming and entertainment destination, located in Waukegan, Illinois. Since opening in February 2023, the property has become a regional landmark with more than 900 slot machines, dozens of table games including the newly opened Harbor Poker Room , a high-energy sportsbook, four full-service restaurants, a vibrant center bar, and a year-round calendar of entertainment and events. Proudly recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Top Workplace and Culture Excellence honoree, this achievement reflects the casino's belief that when you bet on people, everyone wins. Don’t miss out on the action—head over to americanplace.com now to learn more and get a taste of the thrill awaiting at American Place Casino!###

