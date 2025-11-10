When Things Fall Apart, One Detective Refuses to Break: Acclaimed Series Confronts Racism in America’s Police Ranks

When Things Fall Apart Alan Brenham

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As conversations about race and justice continue to shape America’s social landscape, award-winning author and former law enforcement officer Alan Brenham is earning critical attention for his crime series featuring Native American homicide detective Kit Hanover — a character who challenges the biases of those around her while pursuing truth at any cost.The first installment, WHEN THINGS FALL APART , introduces readers to Kit, a newly promoted detective paired with a jaded veteran who makes no secret of his disdain for her heritage. When a devastating first case leaves her reeling, Kit’s determination to find justice sets off a chain of violence that hits closer to home than she ever imagined. Relentless, resilient and defiant in the face of prejudice, Kit proves that integrity and courage — not ethnicity — define a good cop.“The central theme of the book is racism and how a young Native American protagonist proves that ethnic differences don’t stand in the way of her doing her job well,” Brenham states. “When I was a police officer, I witnessed racism from fellow officers and the public alike. I wanted to write a story that challenges that mindset through a character who refuses to back down.”Critics have praised the novel for both its gripping storytelling and its unflinching honesty:“A twisty, gut-punch crime thriller that manages to both enrage and entertain enroute to its shocking conclusion. The definition of a page-turner.” — BestThrillers“A knotty detective story from a skilled author.” — Kirkus Reviews“Unexpected thrills and surprises make WHEN THINGS FALL APART a very enjoyable read that I just couldn’t put down … Brenham injects new life into the modern crime thriller with a hero like we’ve never seen before.” — BookTribThe book’s authenticity and moral weight have resonated with readers and critics alike, earning it a 2024 Global Book Award (Gold Winner, Mystery/Detective) and recognition as a 2024 Silver Falchion Award finalist at Killer Nashville.Following its success, Brenham recently released the highly anticipated sequel, WHATEVER IT TAKES , where Kit goes undercover in Las Vegas to dismantle a money-laundering empire while navigating betrayal, danger and her own identity.With both novels now available, The Kit Hanover series stands out as a compelling and socially conscious crime saga that tackles prejudice, power and survival, reminding readers that in a world built on bias and betrayal, courage is the only thing that doesn’t fall apart.WHEN THINGS FALL APART is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIOAlan Brenham is the pen name of Alan Behr. He worked as a Texas law enforcement officer for over 20 years and as a criminal prosecutor and later criminal defense attorney for over 25 years. Today he lives in Texas with his wife, Lillian, where he's working on his eleventh novel. His first crime novel, PRICE OF JUSTICE, won several awards including best in police/crime fiction. It also became a top 100 international bestseller. For more information, visit his website at www.alanbrenham.com

