More Than A Game: A Family’s Journey Through College Football, Love and Life

"Finding Our Grove" by James Gardner Author James Gardner

New memoir "Finding Our Grove" by James Gardner celebrates family, faith and resilience

Heartwarming and heart-wrenching, "Finding Our Grove" captures the spirit of American college football... while uncovering universal truths about fatherhood, hope and the bonds that unite generations.” — BookTrib

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the college football season nears its most anticipated weeks — rivalry games, playoff hopes and Thanksgiving gatherings — a new memoir reminds readers that the most meaningful victories in life have little to do with the scoreboard, and the strongest teams aren’t built on the field — they’re built at home.In " Finding Our Grove: A Story About Life, Family, and College Football ," Ohio author James Gardner chronicles two decades of annual “guy trips,” a tradition that began as a way for the men of his family to spend more time together and explore America’s most passionate college football towns. From dancing fiddles in Louisiana on a Saturday night to the Cherokee territory and a streaking Conestoga wagon across a setting sun in Oklahoma, these trips became far more than a shared hobby. They became a lifeline through some of the family’s most challenging seasons — his father’s battle with cancer and his son Daniel’s journey growing up with Down syndrome.“Football is the perfect excuse for our family to get together,” explains Gardner. “Since the games can drag on, it gives you plenty of time to catch up! As for the action on the field, it mirrors life. There is triumph, loss, tradition and change. There is also a beginning and an end to every season.”A STORY OF RESILIENCE, CONNECTION AND INCLUSIONAt once heartwarming and heart-wrenching, "Finding Our Grove" captures the spirit of American college football — its rituals, rivalries and regional pride — while uncovering universal truths about fatherhood, hope and the bonds that unite generations.Gardner’s narrative is as rich in emotional texture as it is in sensory detail. Readers travel with the family to storied football programs, legendary tailgates and hidden culinary gems across the South, where the smell of barbecue and the sound of marching bands mingle with laughter and love. Yet beneath the surface of these trips lies something deeper: the family’s ongoing commitment to celebrating Daniel’s life and embracing inclusion with grace and humor.“Being a parent is always filled with the unexpected,” says Gardner. “This is especially true for a parent of a child with special needs. You are introduced to a whole new world that you previously knew little about. In the end, you want what any parent wants for their child — a happy life.”"Finding Our Grove" is a memoir that feels as authentic as it is uplifting. Reviewers have called it “eloquent, engaging and exceptional” (Midwest Book Review) and “a heartwarming ode to a father’s love” (Kirkus Reviews). Readers echo that praise, describing the book as “a perfect testament to the complexities of life,” “simultaneously joyful and sad,” and “a journey that will make you laugh, think and shed a few tears.”A THANKSGIVING READ WITH HEART — AND HOPEIn the season of gratitude and togetherness, "Finding Our Grove" offers readers a sense of homecoming. It’s about shared experiences — the road trips, the laughter, the lessons learned in loss — and how those moments knit a family closer together. For Gardner, every journey became a way to celebrate the enduring legacy of his father and the unshakable optimism of his son. The book deepens this legacy by sharing the family’s adventures with readers worldwide.“While the title 'Finding Our Grove' is a nod to tailgating at Ole Miss, or a walk through a magical forest, it is also meant to symbolize finding those special experiences that can be shared together,” explains Gardner. “And of course, it is also a play on ‘finding your groove.’”With college football reaching its emotional peak and families gathering across the country, Gardner’s story couldn’t come at a better time. It’s a reminder that even in seasons of uncertainty, love and resilience never go out of bounds."Finding Our Grove" is available now in paperback and ebook formats through Amazon and major online retailers.ABOUT THE AUTHORJames Gardner received his B.A. from Ohio State University and his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University. A practicing attorney for over 30 years, he is a passionate advocate for individuals with disabilities and those facing life-changing challenges. His first book, "A Chance to Breathe: Stories from a 1918 Road Trip," explored themes of discovery and human endurance through the lens of American history. Gardner lives in Ohio with his family, where he continues to write about the moments — big and small — that make life extraordinary. Learn more at www.jamesgardnerwriter.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.