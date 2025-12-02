New Comic Series Brings the Heroes of Science to Life

"In Science We Trust Volume 1 - Unlocking the Universe" contains five comics based on the lives and work of groundbreaking scientists. Series creator Rajesh Lalwani "In Science We Trust Volume 1 - Unlocking the Universe"

“In Science We Trust Volume 1 – Unlocking the Universe” launches following successful Kickstarter campaign

Sometimes all it takes is one story to change how we view ourselves — and the universe.” — Rajesh Lalwani

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents, teachers and curious readers have a new way to explore the lives of scientists and their discoveries. “ In Science We Trust Volume 1 – Unlocking the Universe ,” the first print collection from creator Rajesh Lalwani, turns true stories of great scientists into fun, visually rich comic adventures designed for readers of all ages.Created for anyone who’s ever looked up at the stars and universe with wonder, “In Science We Trust Volume 1” chronicles the human side of science — moments of curiosity, courage, failure, creativity, world-changing discovery and even humor. “Science isn’t just formulas and lab coats,” Lalwani says. “It’s people who asked big questions and changed how we see the universe.”Working with world-class artists, writers and fact-checkers — including writer/illustrator Andy Warner, writer/editor Sarah Zielinski and illustrator Jack Richardson — Volume 1 marks the beginning of a multi-volume print series, each featuring around five true, vibrantly illustrated stories about groundbreaking scientists throughout history.ABOUT VOLUME 1 – UNLOCKING THE UNIVERSEThis beautifully crafted comic-book edition features five 20- to 30-panel stories that explore how some of history’s greatest scientific minds unlocked the mysteries of the cosmos:• Galileo — The rebel astronomer who looked up with a telescope and changed everything.• Isaac Newton — An apple, three laws and a whole new vision of physics.• James Clerk Maxwell — The quiet genius who united electricity, magnetism and light.• Albert Einstein — The scientist who bent time, unlocked energy and showed that imagination is a superpower.• Stephen Hawking — From his wheelchair, he explored black holes, time and the origins of the universe.Designed for ages 8 and above, the book blends STEM learning with screen-free entertainment — making it perfect for families, classrooms, homeschool programs and anyone who loves a good story. And, of course, as a STEM-themed holiday gift for children.Many educators already use the series to bring STEM learning to life. Harini Senthilvasan of the education nonprofit Marshmallow Minds reports, “We recently featured the Isaac Newton story from Volume 1 during our STEAM Night, and it was extraordinary to see how deeply it connected with the children. The combination of engaging visuals, accessible storytelling and powerful real-life narratives drew students in instantly. … A must-have for classrooms, libraries, STEAM programs and homes looking to nurture young innovators.”KICKSTARTER SUCCESS STORYTo bring the stories from their original digital versions to full-color print, Lalwani turned to Kickstarter. His goal: raise $5,000 to fund Volume 1. Over the month-long campaign this past June, 149 backers raised $6,856 — 137% of the goal, ensuring that the first volume would come to life exactly as Lalwani envisioned it. (To learn more, visit the Kickstarter page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/rlalwani/in-science-we-trust-true-comic-stories-of-great-scientists .)This vision was central to Lalwani’s decision to crowdfund the project. Rather than pitch the idea to traditional publishers, he chose to go independent. “I want these stories told the way they were meant to be told — exciting, human and within reach,” he says. “This series is a chance to inspire the next generation of curious minds.” Lalwani created the series to show that science is a process, not just a set of answers — and that behind every breakthrough is a determined, imaginative human being. This intention is apparent from the book’s dedication page, which reads: “To Curiosity, which sparks wonder and drives us to explore, and to Intellectual Honesty, which gives us the courage to follow the facts wherever they lead.”By presenting true scientific discoveries through comics, Lalwani hopes to spark not just learning, but inspiration in readers young and old. One story at a time, he is building a bridge between curiosity and possibility, showing readers that discovery isn’t a distant dream. It’s something we’re all capable of. “When kids and adults see themselves in these stories,” says Lalwani, “I want them to realize that science as a profession or hobby isn’t as far out of reach as they may think. It’s just a matter of confidence. Sometimes all it takes is one story to change how we view ourselves — and the universe.”With more than 30 science stories already developed — from Pythagoras and Archimedes to Darwin and beyond — Lalwani is now working to bring to fruition a full library of print volumes. To stay updated on “In Science We Trust” and be the first to know when new volumes launch, visit https://insciencewetrust.com/ and subscribe to the series email list.“In Science We Trust Volume 1 – Unlocking the Universe” is available immediately for purchase from https://insciencewetrust.com/ and Amazon ABOUT THE CREATORRajesh Lalwani is a Silicon Valley entrepreneur with two master’s degrees in Computer Science. He helped invent the Facebook birthday reminders that millions still use today, through his startup Social Calendar, which was later acquired by Walmart. He is the founder of Tinyview, a platform for comics, and creator of the “In Science We Trust” comic book series.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.