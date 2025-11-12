DentiRate Launches Affiliate Program for DSO Introductions

Patient Financing Reimagined

CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DentiRate today unveiled its Affiliate Program, built for the operators who move the dental industry forward—consultants, agencies, brokers, vendors, lenders, and other category insiders. The model is simple: introduce DSOs and dental groups to DentiRate’s AI-powered platform, and earn when your referral runs its first funded application. DentiRate covers demos, contracting, and onboarding; affiliates bring relationships and insight. Together, they convert interest into live activity.“Affiliates help DSOs find solutions that work at scale,” said Ali Touchaei, CEO of DentiRate. “We’re formalizing what already happens in this ecosystem: you open the right door, we deliver the experience, and when that introduction turns into funded volume, you participate in the upside.”As part of the launch, Lake Liberty has begun outreach across its DSO network to identify fit and timing for prospective introductions. “We’ve started outreach with our DSO contacts and are lining up evaluation calls,” said Michael Price, Chief Operating Officer at Lake Liberty. “What stands out is the operator focus—clean demos, fast follow-through, and reporting that shows exactly when a referral goes live and starts activity. It makes partnering straightforward.” We appreciate Lake Liberty’s early engagement in the program.Purpose-built for B2B growth, the program gives affiliates what they need to move quickly: co-branded materials that mirror DSO buying conversations, a dedicated point of contact to run the sales motion, and monthly reporting that tracks referred accounts, deal stage, go-live dates, and payouts. It’s an efficient path from warm introduction to first funded application—without affiliates having to run a full sales cycle.The Affiliate Program is B2B only and compensates for introductions of DSOs and dental groups; it does not compensate for patient referrals. Program terms, eligibility, and payout details are set forth in the Affiliate Agreement.Apply today: dentirate.com/affiliateAbout DentiRateDentiRate is an AI-powered platform for dental operators. Practices can use DentiRate Payments and DentiRate Financing independently or together, with reporting that supports multi-location workflows. Learn more at dentirate.com.About Lake LibertyLake Liberty is a broker firm that connects dental service organizations and group practices with solutions that drive growth and operational efficiency. Working with DSOs nationwide, Lake Liberty leverages an established network to facilitate partnerships and deployments. The firm is headquartered in Tampa, FL. Learn more at lakeliberty.co.

