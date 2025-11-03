DentiRate Announces Practice Growth Financing with Mulligan Funding

Patient Financing Reimagined

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DentiRate announces a new path to practice growth capital through Mulligan Funding , giving dental practices of all sizes a faster alternative to traditional bank loans. The program sits separate from patient financing and focuses on the real moments owners face: making payroll, upgrading equipment, jumping on an opportunistic acquisition, or completing a partnership buyout without stalling operations.“Owners don’t have weeks to wait on paperwork,” said Ali Touchaei, CEO of DentiRate. “This is a straightforward way to access capital when timing matters. We coordinate the introduction; Mulligan handles the financing; the practice keeps moving.”Why practices are paying attentionUnlike bank processes that can stretch out, Mulligan’s workflow is built for speed. For smaller amounts, applications can be as simple as submitting the last three months of bank statements, helping practices move from inquiry to decision with fewer steps. The dedicated lead page— mulliganfunding.com/dentirate —makes it easy for owners to start, review what’s needed, and connect with a funding specialist.Where the funds goPractices typically use working capital to bridge payroll, purchase or refurbish equipment, act on add-on acquisitions, or fund partnership takeovers. The goal is simple: keep clinical care on track while executing business plans on time.How it worksDentiRate provides the introduction via mulliganfunding.com/dentirate. Practices complete Mulligan’s application and, if approved, receive funding as soon as the same day they apply.. DentiRate is not a lender and does not broker loans. Financing is offered throughMulligan Funding and is subject to credit approval, terms, and availability.About DentiRateDentiRate is an AI-powered platform for dental operators. Practices can use DentiRate Payments and DentiRate Financing independently or together; Mulligan introductions provide a separate path to growth capital beyond patient financing. Learn more at dentirate.com.About Mulligan FundingMulligan Funding provides small and medium-sized businesses, including dental practices, with access to working capital through a streamlined application process and relationship-first service. Learn more at mulliganfunding.com.

