DentiRate Partners with Healthcare Financing of America (HFA)

Lower total cost, zero-interest patient financing, modern infrastructure, and structured collections for DSOs

CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DentiRate today announced a partnership with Healthcare Financing of America (HFA) , adding HFA to DentiRate’s AI-powered platform for DSOs and dental groups. The integration is designed to lower total cost versus common alternatives and provide zero-interest patient financing, supported by a modern technology backbone and a structured collections process that scales across locations.“Operators want dependable approval coverage and disciplined economics,” said Ali Touchaei, CEO of DentiRate. “HFA’s zero percent-interest patient financing and infrastructure fit cleanly into our single-application workflow and help our clients manage cost at scale.”What HFA adds for operators• Cost efficiency: A pricing model intended to reduce practice costs vs. common alternatives, supporting margin protection.*• Zero-interest patient financing: A zero-interest plan for patients (no alternative APR terms through HFA).• Technology backbone: API-first connectivity for real-time decisions, status updates, and cleaner reconciliation.• Structured collections: Standardized billing and follow-up processes that reduce administrative load.“Our platform approves patients across the full credit spectrum, offers true 0% APR financing with no hard credit checks, and delivers real-time decisions.” said Heath Adams, Chief Development Officer at HFA. “Partnering with DentiRate allows DSOs to deliver these advantages consistently across every location..”AvailabilityHFA will roll out to DentiRate clients in phases. Program availability, eligibility, pricing, and terms are set by HFA and may vary by market*.About DentiRateDentiRate is an AI-powered platform for dental operators. One application returns real-time financing options and reporting that teams use to manage case presentation at scale. Learn more at dentirate.com.* Availability, pricing, and terms are set by HFA and may vary by market and eligibility. Final pricing is determined in the applicable HFA agreement.** HFA program specifics—including approval coverage, credit checks, decision timing, and payout timing—are determined by HFA and may vary by market and eligibility. DentiRate does not set HFA program terms.

