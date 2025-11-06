Submit Release
Maryland Permanently Preserves 14 Additional Working Farms

1,474 Acres of Additional Farmland Protected Forever

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 6, 2025) – In an ongoing commitment to preserving Maryland’s agricultural legacy, the Maryland Board of Public Works has approved 14 new easements through the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation, safeguarding approximately 1,474 acres of prime farmland across Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Washington counties.

“Protecting our farmland is crucial for maintaining Maryland’s agricultural heritage. These new easements showcase our commitment to supporting local farmers, improving food security, and safeguarding our natural resources for both present and future generations,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “By making this investment today, we are setting the foundation for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Established in 1977 as part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation focuses on purchasing agricultural preservation easements from willing farmers, thereby protecting prime farmland and woodlands indefinitely. The newly approved easements will play a vital role in maintaining the state’s agricultural landscape, supporting local food production, and sustaining the livelihoods of rural communities.

This new initiative continues Maryland’s momentum towards conservation, following the achievement of the 30% by 2030 goal as outlined in the Maryland the Beautiful Act, passed in the 2023 Session by the Maryland General Assembly. These easements will also contribute to the next goal of conserving 40% of state land by 2040.

For more information, please contact the foundation’s Executive Director, Michelle Cable, at (410) 841-5860 or michelle.cable@maryland.gov. 

