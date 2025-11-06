New Season of MPT’s Maryland Farm & Harvest Debuts November 11

November 6, 2025

Season 13 premiere episode visits farm locations in Carroll, Harford, and Kent counties and Baltimore City

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 6, 2025) – Maryland Public Television’s popular original series Maryland Farm & Harvest returns for its 13th season on Tuesday, November 11, with the first of 13 new half-hour episodes. A preview of the new season is available on MPT’s YouTube channel HERE.

Maryland Farm & Harvest airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on MPT and online at mpt.org/livestream. Episodes are also available to view live and on demand using the free PBS app and MPT’s online video player.

The popular weekly series takes viewers on a journey across the Free State, telling engaging and enlightening stories about the farms, people, and technology required to sustain and grow agriculture in Maryland, the state’s number one commercial industry.

With introductions filmed at Star Bright Farm in White Hall (Baltimore County), the November 11 episode features the following stories:

Wagyu Beef at Dell Brothers Farm (Carroll County) : Host Joanne Clendening visits Dell Brothers Inc., a fifth-generation, family-run grain and livestock farm in Westminster. There, she meets up with Greg Dell, who is taking tissue samples of young corn crops to assess their nutrient makeup. Then, she heads to the livestock barn, where Doug Dell is working with Dr. Cindy Scheckels of Taylorsville Veterinary Clinic in Mt. Airy to breed coveted Wagyu cattle – often considered exclusive to its native Japan – here in Maryland. Doug explains how he began raising Wagyu cattle and how he is expanding his Wagyu herd through IVF and natural breeding.

Robotic Milkers at St. Brigid’s Farm (Kent County) : Named after St. Brigid – the Irish patroness saint of cattle and dairy farmers, among others, who was renowned for her compassion and often featured with cows at her feet – St. Brigid’s Farm in Kennedyville boasts 62 acres of permanent pasture, providing for hundreds of cattle. Viewers discover how co-owners Judy Gifford and Dr. Robert C. Fry use a free-flow robotic milking system to automate their dairy operations, increasing both operational efficiency and cow comfort.

The Local Buy: Flower Mart (Baltimore City, Harford County): Segment host Al Spoler heads to Baltimore’s Mount Vernon Place to attend Flower Mart, an annual event that brings together gardeners, flower enthusiasts, and families for a weekend celebration of all things floral. Live music, children’s activities, and a vibrant marketplace fill the cobblestone streets, where vendors such as Jones Family Farm showcase their wares. Al joins co-owner Reese Jones in his Edgewood greenhouse, where the two prepare hanging planters before heading into the city to explore the bustling market. There, Al discovers artisans who preserve flowers in glass orbs and craft stained-glass-like windowpanes from dried blooms, among other creative feats.

More than 19 million viewers have watched Maryland Farm & Harvest on the statewide public TV network since its debut in 2013. The series has traveled to more than 500 farms, fisheries, and other agriculture-related locations during its first 12 seasons, covering every Maryland county, as well as Baltimore City and Washington, D.C.

Encore broadcasts of Maryland Farm & Harvest air on MPT on Thursdays at 11 p.m. and on Sundays at 6 a.m. Episodes also air on MPT2/Create® on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Past episodes can be viewed on the PBS app and MPT’s online video player, while episode segments are available on the series’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/@MarylandFarmHarvest.

Audiences are invited to engage with the series on social media @MarylandFarmHarvest on Facebook and @mdfarmtv on Instagram.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is MPT’s co-production partner for Maryland Farm & Harvest. Major funding is provided by the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board.

Additional funding is provided by Maryland’s Best; a grant from the Rural Maryland Council, Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Fund; MARBIDCO; a grant from the Maryland Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant Program; Farm Credit; Maryland Soybean Board and Soybean Checkoff Program; Maryland Nursery, Landscape & Greenhouse Association; Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts; Maryland Farm Bureau, Inc., The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment; Maryland Agriculture Education Foundation; and Maryland Pork Producers Association.

# # #