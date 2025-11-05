Maryland Food and Agricultural Resiliency Mechanism Grants Awarded

November 5, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 5, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to nine non-profits through the Maryland Food and Agricultural Resiliency Mechanism Grant Program (MFARM). A competitive grant aiming to help those who are food insecure, MFARM also provides a market for Maryland farmers and seafood providers by allowing Maryland food banks, charitable emergency food and eligible nonprofits to purchase agriculture and seafood products from businesses listed in the Certified Local Farm and Fish Directory.

“In this heightened time of food insecurity, MFARM is another layer of funding that will go right into feeding those in need and supporting our local farmers and watermen,” said Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “The recipients have strongly demonstrated their ability to get food to those who need it the most.”

A full list of organizations receiving grants can be found at MDA.Maryland.gov.

For more information about this grant program, including information on the next round of grants, please contact MFARM Program Administrator Karen Fedor at (410) 841-5773 or Karen.Fedor@Maryland.gov.

###

Aaron’s Place

Grant amount: $20,000

Project description: Aaron’s Place, a Caroline County-based food pantry, will use this funding to purchase fresh food from local farmers and seafood processors helping them feed those in need in Maryland’s Mid-Shore region.

AfriThrive

Grant amount: $22,440

Project description: AfriThrive connects small farmers growing culturally appropriate foods with those in need in the immigrant and refugee communities in Prince George’s and Baltimore counties.

Appalachian Farm & Food Alliance

Grant amount: $40,000

Project description: The Garrett Growers Cooperative will supply 150 Garrett County families with school-aged children with weekly vegetable boxes during the fall and summer as part of this initiative.

Capital Area Food Bank

Grant amount: $20,000

Project description: The Capital Area Food Bank will use these funds to purchase Wild Caught Chesapeake Blue Catfish from Tilghman Island Seafood to distribute in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

Civic Works, Baltimore City

Grant amount: $40,000

Project description: This urban non-profit’s “Food as Medicine” initiative will be supported by these funds, providing for those in need within the city. Chesapeake Farm to Table will supply the produce, with deliveries handled by volunteers and a collaboration with DoorDash.

Community FarmShare, Montgomery County

Grant amount: $20,000

Project description: Community FarmShare, a non-profit organization, will utilize funding to decrease the cost of fresh, locally sourced produce for those in need, operating through its mobile farm market.

Frederick Farm to School

Grant amount: $7,560

Project description: Frederick Farm to School will provide fresh, local food to two low-income communities in Frederick via the Farm to School Veggie vans.

OurSpace World

Grant amount: $20,000

Project description: This non-profit aims to connect small farmers with communities in need within Prince George’s County. Funding will establish a consistent market for Sisters of Soil Community Farm, located in Largo.

Prince George’s Community College

Grant amount: $10,000

Project description: Prince George’s Community College will provide food to food insecure college students from county farmers to three college campuses: Largo, Laurel and Hyattsville.

# # #



Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept