PadsPass Launches to Streamline Pet Travel Documentation for Veterinarians and Clients

A practical new tool for both USDA-certified and non-USDA-certified veterinarians

BERMUDA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navigating pet travel paperwork is a constant source of frustration for veterinarians and their clients. Regulations are inconsistent, forms are confusing, and a single mistake can result in a pet being denied boarding or placed in quarantine. The newly launched PadsPass platform is designed to change that, giving veterinarians a secure, digital solution to verify records, meet requirements, and guide clients with confidence.Founder Lauren Anders Brown developed PadsPass after her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was denied travel due to a paperwork error. “That experience made me realize how broken the process was. I wanted to create something that would give veterinarians and pet parents confidence and peace of mind,” she said.PadsPass brings health records, government regulations, and compliance checks together in one place. Replacing paper processes with a Digital Pet Passport helps clinics save time, reduce errors, and avoid liability. For clients, it provides reassurance that their pets are travel-ready and that documentation is in order.Importantly, PadsPass can be used by any licensed veterinarian, even those who are not USDA-certified, for destinations that do not require USDA endorsement, including Bermuda, Canada, and Puerto Rico. This allows general practitioners to directly support clients without needing to refer them elsewhere, streamlining both the practice workflow and the client experience.Mariam Ferrer, DVM, an Official Veterinarian in the UK and PadsPass advisor, sees it as a long-overdue solution. “Pet parents often arrive with no idea of what’s needed, and the expectation falls on the veterinarian. PadsPass changes that. It provides verified, customized requirements based on the pet’s health records and destination. It reduces errors, saves time, and makes our role far easier.”Working with the Pads Pass CheckPoint for veterinarians (a free portal for travel document review and approval), veterinarians can quickly verify vaccinations and treatments, while the system generates destination-specific requirements. This ensures accuracy and compliance, and helps practices provide clients with clear, actionable guidance, enabling them to understand custom requirements according to their pet’s health and the destination. Veterinarians can create a free account so clients can find them, and then encourage clients to sign up and use the app.PadsPass is the pet travel app and ID that veterinarians and pet parents need when the family pet is scheduled for travel. Register your Veterinary Clinic with PadsPass at PadsPass for Veterinary Practices | Simplify Travel Documentation for Pet Patients.About PadsPass:PadsPass is a digital platform designed to simplify international and domestic pet travel. We help pet parents, veterinarians, and even travel planners navigate complex and ever-changing regulations by centralizing requirements, health records, and compliance checks in one secure place. Streamlining the process reduces stress, saves time, and helps ensure that pets travel safely and legally across borders. PadsPass puts the owner's peace of mind at the center of every journey. For more information, please visit https://www.padspass.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.