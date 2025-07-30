VetriScience® and Senior Dog Veterinary Society Partner to Better Support Pets in Their Golden Years

WILLISTON, VT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetriScience and Senior Dog Veterinary Society Partner to Better Support Pets in Their Golden YearsVetriScience, a pioneer in veterinary nutritional supplements backed by over 40 years of veterinarian-led science and clinical testing, today announced a strategic partnership with the Senior Dog Veterinary Society ( SDVS ), a leader in continuing education and certification focused on senior canine wellness.This collaboration is a natural fit, according to Dawn Hickman, Customer Business Manager-Veterinary Channel for VetriScience. “We share a deep commitment to supporting pet health through scientifically backed solutions, and SDVS's education efforts further empower the veterinary community, caregivers, and senior pet advocates to make informed decisions for their beloved companions. Together, we're reinforcing the importance of proactive support for senior pets, driving awareness for better mobility and well-being, and strengthening the foundation for veterinarian-driven care."Monica Tarantino, DVM, MBA, co-founder of SDVS, added: “We are excited to partner with a team that is respected in the veterinary industry for their rigorous standard and clinical trials. VetriScience’s science-backed supplements are trusted by veterinarians and will offer practical tools that veterinary teams can recommend with confidence and align with SDVS’s mission to elevate senior dog care.” SDVS's certification program provides training on advanced topics, including chronic pain, nutrition, anesthesia, and end-of-life care.SDVS will collaborate with VetriScience to educate veterinarians and pet parents on the benefits of nutritional supplements for their dogs.About VetriScienceFor over 40 years, VetriSciencehas helped pets live a life without boundaries. Premium pet supplements are formulated by veterinarians, recommended by pet professionals, and used by champions. VetriScienceis committed to using only pure and highly researched ingredients to produce quality products that are scientifically supported, trusted by vets, and loved by pets. Learn more at https://www.vetriscience.com/ and join the conversation at: https://www.facebook.com/vetrisciencepro and https://www.instagram.com/vetriscience/ About Senior Dog Veterinary SocietyThe Senior Veterinary Society, founded in 2023 by Dr. Lauren Adelman, Dr. Monica Tarantino, and Dr. Lisa Lippman, is dedicated to advancing the care of senior and geriatric dogs by equipping veterinarians with specialized knowledge and resources. Senior Dog Veterinary Society offers comprehensive certification programs, continuing education, and a collaborative community of veterinary professionals. Senior Dog Veterinary Society addresses the growing need for specialized care through targeted education, live events, and branded resources. By enhancing the expertise of veterinarians, the Senior Dog Veterinary Society improves patient outcomes and practice reputation, striving to be the leading authority in senior dog care. Learn more at https://www.seniordogvets.com MEDIA CONTACTSFor SDVS: Joanna PapeEmail: joanna@seniordogvets.com

