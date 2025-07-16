WaldoPet Unveils AI-Driven Pet Health Ecosystem to

Bridge the Veterinary Gap, Enhance At-Home Monitoring and Power the Future of Preventive Pet Care

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WaldoPet, a pioneering pet health technology company, announces the launch of its integrated, next-generation monitoring ecosystem and AI-driven analytics. This suite of sensor-driven tools, guided by AI-powered insights, is designed to help revolutionize veterinary care and pet wellness by offering real-time, intelligent health tracking across clinic and home environments. With a suite of innovative care products, including 2 types of multi-parameter monitors (one of which is contactless), a foldable pet smart scale, GPS-enabled smart collars, and a centralized cloud platform that unifies pet health data across caregivers. WaldoPet aims to enhance the way veterinarians and pet parents deliver wellness care and improve health outcomes.“Veterinary medicine is shifting from reactive to predictive,” said Robert Young, Founder and CEO of WaldoPet. “Our platform enables that shift. Whether in the veterinary clinic or at home, WaldoPet makes it possible to detect subtle changes in a pet’s health early, before they become emergencies.” WaldoPet's integrated approach bridges the technology gap by unifying pet health data across the veterinarian and pet parent. In addition, it gives pets a voice—and gives veterinarians and pet owners the tools they need to detect health issues early, personalize care, and reduce stress for everyone involved.WaldoPet is currently in discussions with strategic partners and investors to accelerate market expansion and further develop its product offerings. According to board member Bob Murtaugh, DVM, MS, DACVIM, DACVECC, WaldoPet's innovations “will define the next era of veterinary care and enable a level of monitoring and communication we’ve never had before.” The company invites interested parties to explore collaboration opportunities that will drive innovation in pet health technology.For more information about our product line or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit www.waldopet.com or contact us at info@waldopet.com.Media Contact:Name: Robert YoungEmail: info@waldopet.comPhone number: 262-765-6824Website: www.waldopet.com About WaldoPet:WaldoPet develops innovative animal health technology, redefining how veterinarians, pet owners, groomers, and mobile clinics connect with pets and collaborate with each other to provide care. Founded in 2022, WaldoPet is a proven animal health technology company with 12 prior patented, groundbreaking devices and solutions. Their next-generation patient monitoring solutions, at-home wearables, and cloud platform redefine connected pet care. With clinically validated technology trusted by veterinarians over the decades, WaldoPet closes the technology gap with solutions that give "voice" to the pets, reduce their stress, and improve outcomes.

