Elkington Motors and Electromods Unveil the World’s First Fully Electric 1956 Mercury M100 Restomod at SEMA 2025

M100 EV Restomod M100 Under the hood w/Electric Chassis M100 body being mounted to the EV chassis

Electromods and Elkington Motors unveil a rare 1956 Mercury M100 reborn as a premium EV, blending vintage craft with modern performance at SEMA 2025.

Travis and Electromods built something truly special with the M100. Partnerships like this show how craftsmanship and innovation can honor history while advancing electric performance.” — Dave Elkington

SILICON SLOPES, UT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electromods , a pioneer in advanced electric vehicle conversion technology with classic trucks, in partnership with Elkington Motors , renowned for its premium EV chassis platforms, proudly announce the transformation of a rare and iconic 1956 Mercury M100 into a fully electric masterpiece. This one-of-a-kind build showcases the seamless blend of vintage American truck design with cutting-edge electric performance, setting a new standard for restomods and collector vehicles.This collaboration leverages Electromods’ innovative EV conversion expertise and Elkington Motors’ state-of-the-art electric chassis platform to create a vehicle that embodies authenticity, craftsmanship, and modern technology. The result is a stunning restoration that preserves the truck’s original character while delivering exhilarating electric power, refined handling, and contemporary features.Key Features of the 1956 Mercury M100 Electric Restomod:Powertrain Performance:- Dual electric motors delivering a combined 500 horsepower- Estimated torque of over 2,212 ft-lbs for instant acceleration- 0-60 mph in approximately 2.7 seconds- Estimated range: approximately 220 miles on a single charge- Top speed: 140 mphAdvanced Electric Architecture:- Fully integrated electric propulsion system with custom battery pack- 90 kWh high-capacity lithium-ion battery system- Fast-charging capability for rapid recharging- State-of-the-art thermal management system for optimal performance and longevityChassis and Suspension:- Elkington Motors’ all-new electric chassis platform is designed for vintage trucks- Independent front suspension with coil springs- Heavy-duty rear suspension for load-carrying capability- Modern braking system with regenerative braking technologyInterior & Controls:- Original-style interior preserved with restored trim and details- Upgraded with a custom digital dashboard featuring Electromods’ advanced control interface- Modern climate control and audio system integrated seamlessly into the vintage cabinTechnology & Features:- Electronic power steering with adjustable assist levels- Regenerative braking system to maximize range and efficiency- Vehicle dynamics control with stability and traction management- Smartphone app connectivity for monitoring and diagnosticsVehicle Specifications:- Based on a genuine 1956 Mercury M100 pickup truck- Newly finished in a premium gloss black, accentuating its bold, timeless design- Total build weight: approximately 3,200 lbs- Custom-built for collector and enthusiast markets seeking a unique blend of heritage and innovation“This is your future Truck.” — Electromods x Elkington MotorsElkington Motors: Driving the Next Generation of EV Classics“This project exemplifies our commitment to honoring automotive history while pushing the boundaries of electric technology,” said David Elkington, Founder of Elkington Motors. “Partnering with Electromods has allowed us to develop a truly revolutionary vehicle that combines the soul of a classic Mercury with the performance and reliability of modern EV engineering.”“Restoring and electrifying this rare 1956 Mercury M100 has been a passion project,” said Travis Milton, Electromods CEO. “Our goal was to deliver a vehicle that not only looks stunning but offers an exhilarating driving experience, one that respects its history while embracing the future of clean, efficient power.”A Custom Experience for Collectors and EnthusiastsThis electrified Mercury M100 represents a new frontier for vintage vehicle restoration and customization. Each build is handcrafted, ensuring the final product reflects the owner’s vision of authenticity, performance, and innovation. Whether for show or everyday driving, this vehicle offers a distinctive statement of style and sustainability.About Elkington Motors, LLC:Elkington Motors, based in Silicon Slopes, Utah, is a leading innovator in electric vehicle chassis and conversion technology. The company provides expertly engineered EV rolling chassis platforms that allow builders and partners to combine historic design with modern performance. With its comprehensive builder support and three-day training program, Elkington Motors continues to make high-end electrification accessible and effortless. Build Smart with Elkington Motors: Effortless, Empowered, Electric.About Electromods, LLC:Electromods is at the forefront of classic truck and hotrod electric vehicle conversions, providing advanced, turnkey EV platforms and facilitating solutions for classic restorations. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and modern technology, Electromods transforms iconic cars and trucks into modern, high-performance electric masterpieces and empowers collectors and enthusiasts. For more information, visit https://electromods.com

