Elkington Motors and Bishop Built Rides Unveil an Electrified 1969 Mustang Reimagined for the Modern Era at SEMA 2025

A fusion of heritage and technology, the Electric Mustang Chassis delivers vintage design with modern power, luxury, and precision engineering.

Park Bishop’s unmatched craftsmanship and originality align seamlessly with our engineering vision, creating a platform that blends tradition and innovation to excite both heart and mind.” — David Elkington

SILICON SLOPES, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elkington Motors , a leader in advanced EV chassis engineering, announced its partnership with Bishop Built Rides , the premier builder and restomod specialist for classic cars. Together, they are unveiling “Cool Blue,” a fully restored Electric Blue Patina 1969 Mustang at SEMA 2025 built on Elkington Motors’ all-new Electric Mustang Chassis. The result celebrates the timeless style of America’s most iconic muscle car while introducing a new level of luxury, performance, and innovation for collectors and enthusiasts.This partnership brings together Bishop Built Rides’ unmatched attention to detail and craftsmanship with Elkington Motors’ proprietary electric propulsion technology . The combined expertise creates an elevated experience that delivers the soul of a classic Mustang with the sophistication and smooth power of modern electric performance. The Electric Mustang Chassis platform allows builders and collectors to enjoy the authenticity of vintage design enhanced by modern control, performance, and reliability.Key Features of the Classic Electric Chassis:Powertrain Performance:- 508 HP combined output- 2,212 ft-lbs combined torque- 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds- 90 kWh battery- Top speed: 145 mph- Estimated range: 220 milesAdvanced Electric Architecture:- Dual electric motor AWD system- Front/rear transverse mounted motors- Two inboard three-phase AC motors- Battery integration ready- Specialized cooling system integrationPerformance Suspension:- Independent double-wishbone suspension- Coil-over shocks with stabilizer bars- Rydtec premium suspension systemIntegrated Technology:- Hydraulic assist rack & pinion steering- Electronically boosted anti-lock brakes- Electronic parking brake- Dynamic management system controls (pitch/roll control, front/rear damping adjustment)Mustang Platform Specifications:- Compatible with 1964-1973 Ford Mustang coupe, fastback, and convertible models- Available in various styles, including coupe, fastback, and convertible- Completed build estimated curb weight: approximately 3,200 lbs“This is your future Mustang.” — Bishop Built Rides x Elkington MotorsElkington Motors: Driving the Next Generation of EV ClassicsElkington Motors continues to redefine what’s possible in the world of electric performance and classic restoration. This partnership highlights its mission to empower master builders and collectors who demand authenticity, artistry, and precision engineering in their vehicles. By merging old-world design with state-of-the-art electric power, Elkington Motors is building the future of driving without sacrificing the beauty of the past.“Collaborating with Bishop Built Rides gives us the opportunity to bring our performance electric technology into one of the most iconic automotive platforms ever created,” said David Elkington, Founder of Elkington Motors. “Park Bishop’s reputation for craftsmanship and originality perfectly complements our engineering philosophy. Together, we’ve created a platform that unites tradition and innovation in a way that thrills both the heart and the senses.”A Custom Experience Without Equal???For Park Bishop, owner and master builder at Bishop Built Rides, this collaboration creates an opportunity to offer his customers something truly distinctive. By pairing his mastery of classic Mustang restoration with Elkington’s advanced Electric Mustang Chassis, Bishop can deliver vehicles that capture the essence of classic American performance with the refinement and power of modern electric luxury. Each build is handcrafted for individuality, ensuring every client receives a driving experience that cannot be found anywhere else.“Our clients want something that feels powerful, purposeful, and personal,” said Park Bishop, Owner of Bishop Built Rides. “By combining my experience in classic cars with Elkington’s premium electric chassis, I can create cars that are one of a kind. These vehicles capture the raw spirit of vintage muscle while offering the refinement, smoothness, and technology of today’s most advanced performance machines.”About Elkington Motors, LLCElkington Motors, based in Silicon Slopes, Utah, is a leading innovator in electric vehicle platforms and conversion technology. The company provides expertly engineered EV rolling chassis platforms that allow builders and partners to combine historic design with modern performance. With its comprehensive builder support and three-day training program, Elkington Motors continues to make high-end electrification accessible and effortless.Build Smart with Elkington Motors: Effortless, Empowered, Electric.About Bishop Built RidesBishop Built Rides is known for its meticulous craftsmanship and dedication to preserving the soul of classic cars. Specializing in custom classic cars and bespoke restomods, Park Bishop and his team are redefining what it means to own a one-of-a-kind performance vehicle. Each build reflects a balance of heritage and innovation, combining classic American design with modern engineering excellence.For more information, visit https://www.bishop-built-rides.com/

