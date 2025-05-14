Talk AI Summit Spotlights the Future of AI Workforces, Honors Industry Leaders With Over 9,000 Votes Cast

Talk AI Summit 2025 featuring the theme “Agentic AI & The Future of Work.” Includes speaker headshots from Demandbase, Goldcast, Magnate, Domo, AI Rocketship, DigitalHire, Regie.ai, and Mango Voice. Event date is May 14th, 2025, with free access from 9–1

Signals hosts free virtual summit with 21 sessions, 26 speakers, and 16 award winners shaping the future of AI-powered business.

SILICON SLOPES, UT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Signals, the company pioneering AI-powered digital workforces, kicks off the Talk AI Summit —a premier virtual event uniting the most influential minds in AI, go-to-market strategy, and business transformation. With over 26 speakers, 21 sessions, and a record-breaking 9,000+ votes cast across 80 peer-nominated finalists, Talk AI Summit showcases the most impactful voices and innovations shaping the future of work.The free, virtual event features a live mainstage stream and two blocks of on-demand content, with all sessions available afterward for registrants via TalkAISummit .com, YouTube, and LinkedIn.“This isn’t about AI hype—it’s about execution,” said Dave Elkington, CEO of Signals. “Talk AI Summit is where real operators share how they're scaling faster, working smarter, and winning in the new AI-powered economy.”A Record-Breaking Year for the Talk AI Summit AwardsThe 2025 Talk AI Summit Awards honor individuals accelerating AI adoption and innovation. Over 9,000 votes were cast by industry peers to recognize 80 standout nominees across four distinct categories:Visionaries — Recognizing those who shape the global AI conversation, defining its ethical, strategic, and business impact.Winners:• Roisin Bennett, CEO at Marketing Mentors• Suyesh Karki, CISO at Domo• Hamilton Mann, Group CP Digital at Thales• Gabriel Giani Moreno, Co-founder & CTO at DAFO AIAccelerators — For those turning AI potential into business reality.Winners:• Sunny Saleem, VP of Digital Marketing at Creatio• Pooja Jain, Founder at PowerUp AI• Michelle R. Deschamps, CEO of Future Proof Collective• Evan Hughes, VP Marketing at Refine LabsOperators — Honoring leaders who bridge innovation with execution.Winners:• Richa Singh, Director, Data & AI at Lexington Partners• Yousif Hussain, Consulting Leader at Capgemini Invent• Amb. Oluwagbemiro, Member of Women and AI• Lexi Graham, Partnerships Manager at AlleyoopAmplifiers — Celebrating voices driving shifts in AI adoption.Winners:• Nate Herkelman, Co-founder at TrueHorizon AI• Swagata Ashwani, Principal Data Scientist at Boomi• Ary Aranguiz, Founder & CEO of Future-Ready AI Group• Janky Patel, Founder of Sight Glass CollectiveFeatured Speakers and TracksThe Talk AI Summit features three tracks—Practical, Strategic, and Theory—tailored for professionals at every stage of AI maturity. Content is focused on real-world case studies, frameworks, and technologies companies use now.Live Mainstage (9:00 – 11:00 AM PT)• 9:00 AM – Award Announcements• 9:15 AM – Dave Elkington, Founder of InsideSales• 9:30 AM – Kelly Hopping, CMO at Demandbase• 10:00 AM – Nina Butler, VP at Regie.ai• 10:20 AM – Mark Boothe, CMO at Domo• 10:40 AM – Dave Boyce, Partner at Winning by DesignOn-Demand Block 1 (10:00 AM PT)Palash Soni – GoldcastMiri Rodriguez – Empressa AIKevin Tallman – Mango VoiceMark Hoge – DigitalHireNadia Davis – CaliberMindJanelle Laguette – Elixir TechnologiesScott Logan – AmplifAISam Farley – Utah Valley UniversityOn-Demand Block 2 (11:00 AM PT)Magdalena Orascanin, Claire Farwell, Kate Carter, Mike PinaDr. Birgul Cotelli – BOARDS Interconnected InsightsAlbert Ramos Jr. – Stratego Intel ConsultingDan Baird – Wrench.aiChad Jardine & Pete Larkin – CMO Zen & SawtoothNancy A Shenker – theONswitchMarc Stein – underwrite.aiShailesh Shedge – AscenttEach speaker brings grounded, practical insights, making this summit a must-attend for executives, marketers, technologists, and builders leading the AI transition.About Talk AI Summit:Talk AI Summit is built for the operators, not the theorists. It explores how companies use autonomous agents, AI platforms, and new data strategies to boost productivity, reduce costs, and lead more innovative go-to-market teams.Attendees will leave with strategies they can apply immediately, from marketing automation to AI-led sales outreach to AI transformation at scale. Learn more and register at TalkAISummit.com.About the Host:Signals helps organizations increase output and scale faster—with a digital workforce that is always on. The company’s Cloud Employee Platform reimagines how work gets done with programmable AI Cloud Employees in a holistic, multi-channel system for autonomous handling of client-facing interactions in sales, marketing, customer service and HR. To learn more, visit https://www.getsignals.ai/.

