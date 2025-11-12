SpyGlass Unveils Key Sourcing Expansions After Two Decades of Delivering $140M+ in Technology Savings

Ed DeAngelo, Co-Founder & Co-President, SpyGlass Brad Clark, Co-Founder & Co-President, SpyGlass

Technology advisory firm launches enhanced services with strategic sourcing to help organizations achieve greater clarity and control in technology investments

Our enhanced offerings include an in-depth tech roadmap to strategically outline how organizations can adopt, upgrade, and manage their tech resources over time.” — Brad Clark, Co-Founder and Co-President, SpyGlass

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLEVELAND, OH – November 12, 2025 – SpyGlass , a leading technology advisory firm, announced the launch of its comprehensive extension of strategic sourcing services following nearly 25 years of helping businesses across the United States and Canada uncover over $140 million in annual technology savings.The enhancement of service capabilities represents more than a new website – it signals SpyGlass's commitment to redefining how organizations approach technology auditing, savings, and strategic procurement in an increasingly complex digital landscape."After two decades in this industry, we've learned that true technology optimization goes far beyond finding immediate cost savings," said Ed DeAngelo, Co-Founder and Co-President of SpyGlass. "We will always have an optimization-first approach, but our expansion of services, to include premier procurement, reflects our experienced understanding of how to help organizations as a true technology advisor – not just to save money and manage expenses, but also to gain the clarity and control needed to make confident technology investments that drive long-term value."Enhanced Mission and Comprehensive SolutionsAs trusted technology advisors, SpyGlass has broadened its mission to encompass a holistic approach to technology cost management. The company's strategic expansion better reflects how it helps organizations see beyond surface-level expenses. In addition to identifying hidden cost drivers and implementing data-driven optimization strategies, organizations can scale smarter through ongoing technology roadmap advisory and sourcing support."The SpyGlass name has always represented our ability to magnify technology cost challenges and provide a clear view for the future," said Brad Clark, Co-Founder and Co-President of SpyGlass. "Today, our enhanced offerings include an in-depth tech roadmap to strategically outline how organizations can adopt, upgrade, and manage their tech resources over time.”Proven Track Record with Industry-Leading, Forward-Looking SolutionsSpyGlass's comprehensive suite of solutions includes:: The company's signature technology audit process- SpyCare: An exclusive ongoing Technology Expense Management (TEM) solution- ePro+: Specialized energy cost management expertiseThese trusted solutions are now enhanced with:- Exclusive Strategic Sourcing and Collaborative Premier Procurement: SpyGlass trusted tech advisors offer the entire procurement lifecycle for wireline, cloud, and mobility solutions. Pivotal tech roadmap advice on technology solutions, vendor selection, and contract negotiations ensures the best solutions at the best price.With a focus on forward-looking services, SpyGlass helps organizations rethink their approach to technology savings and procurement across every industry, delivering measurable results beyond immediate cost reductions.A Clear Vision for the FutureThe comprehensive expansion of services positions SpyGlass to continue its trusted technology advisory role — for more than two decades in the TEM industry — while strengthening its impact on how organizations procure and manage technology investments."We've always believed that seeing clearly leads to saving smartly," added DeAngelo. "Our broadened scope of services better reflects this philosophy and our commitment to helping organizations transform their relationship with technology spending."For more company details, visit the new website at www.spyglass.net ###About SpyGlassSpyGlass is an industry leader in technology expense audits and managed services. Thousands of clients from various industries across the U.S. and Canada trust our risk-free technology expense SnapShot Auditand SpyCaremanaged service for ongoing review of their technology service billing. The SpyGlass team of trusted technology advisors provides powerful audit savings and strategic sourcing for ultimate expense optimization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.