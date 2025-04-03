SpyGlass Awarded OMNIA Partners Public Sector Agreement

Ed DeAngelo, Co-Founder & Co-President, SpyGlass Brad Clark, Co-Founder & Co-President, SpyGlass SpyGlass + OMNIA Partners Partnership

Contract ensures leading technology expense management (TEM) solutions and advisory services provided to OMNIA Partners participants

We are honored to work with OMNIA Partners to serve the public sector by advising its national participants on technology and telecom cost savings and operational efficiency." — Ed DeAngelo, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpyGlass , a leading telecom and technology expense management (TEM) audits and managed services provider, is proud to announce its contract with OMNIA Partners Public Sector. Established in October 2024, this agreement underscores SpyGlass’s continued commitment to helping state and local public agencies, educational institutions, and non-profits nationally achieve significant savings on technology service costs. Region 14 Education Service Center, Abilene, Texas, served as the lead public agency and awarded SpyGlass the contract after a competitive national solicitation.This contract comes after years of successful collaboration with OMNIA Partners cooperative purchasing program, during which SpyGlass streamlined thousands of technology service bills for OMNIA Partners participants with its powerful SnapShot Audit . From finding errors, overcharges, and inefficiencies in bills, contracts, usage reports, and customer service records, the SpyGlass SnapShot Audit empowers decisions for over 16,000 clients across the United States and Canada by delivering an average of 20% of telecom savings opportunities.“We are honored to work with OMNIA Partners to serve the Public Sector by advising its participants across the country,” said Ed DeAngelo, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “Our long-standing relationship demonstrates the value of our services and our commitment to helping public sector entities achieve technology and telecom cost savings and operational efficiency.”The contract services, tailored to deliver personalized savings for public sector members, include unmatched technology expense management support through:• Building real-time IT inventory• Gathering bills and identifying overcharges• Searching for technology contract violations• Optimizing telecom environments for savings• Negotiating with technology service vendors for improved pricing and contracts“For more than 20 years, we’ve served over 5,400 public sector clients nationally, presenting technology savings opportunities in 99% of engagements,” said Brad Clark, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “Our team is focused on serving the public sector with the full support and strength organizations require to overcome challenges and achieve success.”About SpyGlassSpyGlass is an industry leader in technology expense audits and managed services. Thousands of clients from a wide variety of industries across the U.S. and Canada trust our risk-free technology expense audit and SpyCare™ managed service to review their technology service billing. The SpyGlass team of technology expense experts provides invaluable industry-specific insight to avoid technology cost overcharges for today and tomorrow.About OMNIA PartnersAs your ally in the purchasing process, OMNIA Partners is dedicated to optimizing procurement for your organization. Our goal is to improve the way your organization identifies, evaluates, and procures what they need at the best value. With free membership, you’ll gain full access to our portfolio of leading national supplier contracts, spend visibility, analytics, and subject matter experts. Join thousands of members who are discovering a better way to buy.

