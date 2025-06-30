SPYGLASS CELEBRATES SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR AS NORTHEAST OHIO TOP WORKPLACE WINNER

Ed DeAngelo, Co-Founder & Co-President, SpyGlass Brad Clark, Co-Founder & Co-President, SpyGlass SpyGlass Winner of Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2025 Award

SpyGlass, an industry-leading provider of technology expense management (TEM) audits, wins the Top Workplaces 2025 honor six years running!

We’re committed to investing in our people and creating opportunities for personal and professional growth.” — Brad Clark, Co-founder and Co-president, SpyGlass

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpyGlass , an industry-leading provider of technology expense management (TEM) and telecom audits, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces. This is the sixth consecutive time SpyGlass has received this recognition.“Being recognized as a Top Workplace six years straight is a tremendous honor, and it’s a direct reflection of our incredible team,” said Ed DeAngelo, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “Our employees are the heart of this organization, and their dedication to serve as trusted technology advisors through innovation and collaboration makes this a great place to work.”“We are proud and honored to be voted Top Workplace for the 6th year in a row by our employees,” said Brad Clark, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “Our team and culture are the biggest part of who we are as a business. We’re committed to investing in our people and creating opportunities for personal and professional growth.”The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”ABOUT SPYGLASSSpyGlass is an industry leader in technology expense audits and managed services. Thousands of clients from a wide variety of industries across the U.S. and Canada trust our risk-free technology expense SnapShot Audit, SpyCaremanaged service, and technology advisors. The SpyGlass team of technology expense experts provides invaluable industry-specific insight to avoid technology cost overcharges for today and tomorrow.MEDIA CONTACTEd DeAngeloedeangelo@spyglass.net440.348.9360 direct officeCo-President, SpyGlass

